He Refused To Let His Daughter Give A Piece Of Her Special Birthday Cake To His Ex-Wife

Several years ago, this man and his wife got divorced, but it wasn’t something that he wanted. The split caused him a lot of pain, as he was still in love with his ex-wife.

She was the one who requested the divorce, and after it was all said and done, he spent a long time coming to terms with it.

“My ex-wife did later apologize for how the whole thing played out, and I accepted her apology, but that was also when any remnant of feelings I had for her completely dissipated,” he explained.

They share a daughter, who just celebrated her 14th birthday, and so he and his ex maintain cordial communication with one another for the sake of their co-parenting.

However, they’re only ever professional and not friendly with one another. Yesterday was their daughter’s birthday, so he threw her a party that afternoon, and then she went to his ex’s house for the night.

To celebrate, he asked his family and friends to come over to his house. His sister just so happens to be a baker, and she made an incredible Lemon Meringue Cake for his daughter.

“I can honestly say without exaggeration that’s the best thing I have ever tasted in my life, and visually it looked stunning too. Everyone found the cake delicious,” he said.

“However, before dropping my daughter off at her mom’s, she asked if she could take some of the cake over for her mom to taste, as her mom had texted and asked about it. I thought about it for a bit, and I told my daughter no.”

“My daughter asked why, because she had been texting the photos of the cake to her mom, and her mom just wanted a taste. I thought about it some more, and I told my daughter no. I told her that her mom and I have a strict co-parenting relationship, and let’s respect that.”

His daughter was let down by his refusal to let her take a piece of cake to his ex, and on the remainder of the ride over to his ex’s house, he couldn’t help but feel full of guilt.

He then asked his sister if he was wrong not to want to share such a special cake with a woman who no longer meant anything to him.

His sister teased that she would have had to slap him if he did fork over the cake. She felt the cake was too good for someone like his ex to enjoy.

That made him laugh, and he felt less guilty for sure. Regardless, he’s still curious if he should have allowed his daughter to bring a slice of cake to his ex.

What do you think?

