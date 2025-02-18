He Was Thrown Away Like Garbage As A Baby, But His Birth Family Is Outraged That He Wants Nothing To Do With Them

Alen-D - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this man was just a baby, he was thrown away like garbage by his birth parents. They abandoned him in a literal alley.

His bio parents put him in a low-traffic spot without anything to keep him warm when they dumped him.

Nothing pointed to the fact that his birth parents loved him, and he’s read a couple of the newspaper stories about it.

Thankfully, he was found before anything bad happened to him, and nobody claimed him, so he was adopted by a wonderful family.

His adoptive parents slowly told him the whole story of what happened to him when he was old enough to know the truth.

He loves his adoptive family, and they have always made him feel special. They have also given him an amazing life.

“But the circumstances surrounding my adoption meant some stuff was unclear,” he explained. “Medical history being the biggest thing.”

“I never really cared. But I got engaged a few months ago, and my fiancée and I want children. Seeing the health stuff in my family has made me realize I have no idea if I could pass anything on to my future kids.”

He got a genetic test done in order to find out if he does have any health problems that run in his biological family.

Alen-D – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When he did the test, he accidentally indicated that he was open to biological family members finding him through that information.

Not long after that, two of his older siblings discovered him. It turns out his biological mom and dad had five children prior to giving birth to him.

“They all know about me and want to know me,” he said. “The birth siblings started off somewhat reasonable, but when I made it clear I didn’t want to hear my birth parents’ story, they flipped a switch.”

“They said how much their parents regretted giving me away and how they would’ve come forward but they didn’t want to get into trouble for abandoning me like they did. They believed I owed their parents and them the chance to get it all out there and to build a relationship.”

He ended up blocking them since they wouldn’t respect his wishes to maintain his distance. His siblings then tracked him down through social media and kept on saying they’re his family members, so he should be nice to them and their mom and dad.

He got so upset about it and after three months of his siblings pestering him, he snapped at them to leave him be.

He ultimately deleted his social media accounts since they wouldn’t stop reaching out to him. They even said their parents deserved better.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to tell his siblings off after they wouldn’t accept that he wants nothing to do with all of them.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski