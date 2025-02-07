Her Boyfriend Lied About Seeing A Therapist To Help Him With Lying

I don’t think any relationship can successfully exist if you can’t trust your partner. I certainly couldn’t remain with someone I had to constantly second guess because that’s exhausting, and who wants to play babysitter to a grown adult?

This 33-year-old woman and her 37-year-old boyfriend have been dating for the last six years, and they share a toddler together.

From the beginning, she’s been struggling with how much her boyfriend lies. They’re never big lies; they’re little lies, but regardless, it’s hard for her to keep up with what’s true vs. false.

For example, her boyfriend’s lies center on making himself look much better or avoiding problems as they arise.

He’s lied about the grocery store being out of something after forgetting to buy it. He’s lied to his mom about having her spaghetti sauce for dinner since they ate something else.

As for why she chose to have a baby with a liar, she actually saw no signs of this behavior in the initial three years of dating.

Then they purchased a home, moved to a new city, and her boyfriend got a new job with added expectations. They welcomed their baby after those life changes, and that’s when lies started coming into the picture.

“After coming to a breaking point where he lied about [his] female coworker going to check on our house while we were away (he lied by omission, and I discovered it while snooping), he agreed he had a problem,” she explained.

“Since then, I’ve struggled with trusting him and told him he needed to start therapy to fix this. For the past months, he’s been seeing a therapist on Zoom, telling me about his sessions, saying what they discussed, what his homework was, etc.”

“I’ve always felt in my gut that something was off, but chalked it off to him being uncomfortable talking about therapy.”

They recently had a discussion about how they both believe her boyfriend is struggling with depression on top of lying, and that’s when the truth slipped out.

Well, at first, he denied that he was lying about anything, but she demanded evidence of his therapist’s existence, and he was unable to provide her with that.

Then he confessed that he was lying about seeing a therapist for lying. Is that not a whole new low for someone to hit?

Anyway, she has no idea what to do now, and she’s concerned that her boyfriend is covering up something terrible with his lies.

He’s promising this is not the case, but how can she believe a word that comes out of his mouth at this rate?

His excuses are that he’s never properly learned how to communicate how he’s feeling and that he’s battling some inner issues.

“How can I help him through this, and it is worth it?” she wondered.

