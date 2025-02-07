He’s Worried His Wife Has Feelings For Her Ex After They Ran Into The Guy At The Mall And His Wife Failed To Introduce Him While Getting Touchy Feely

Four years ago, this 27-year-old man met his 28-year-old wife Carla, and they got married only five months ago.

He always believed their bond was strong, and he’s never had a reason not to trust Carla. Carla is incredible, and he loves her with all of his heart.

He thinks it’s worth mentioning that Carla is the kind of girl who will hold a grudge until the end of time. Some girl swiped her seat back in the ninth grade, and she’s still angry about it.

“If you cross her, she holds it against you forever. I think that’s what makes this whole thing feel off,” he explained.

Last Saturday, he and Carla were at the mall when they ran into her ex, Chris, whom Carla dated for eight long years.

Chris is the only romantic flame Carla has ever discussed with him, and when she does bring Chris up, she never has a nice thing to say about the guy.

Chris and Carla argued nonstop, cheated on one another, were as toxic as could be, and had one ugly breakup.

They all happen to live in the same exact city, but they have never encountered Chris while out and about before. That all changed on Saturday when they were an hour from home while shopping.

How Carla reacted when she saw Chris that day at the mall has left him spiraling while feeling like perhaps Carla isn’t over Chris after all.

“I was mid-sentence when I saw her eyes just lock onto something behind me and immediately she lights up. Big smile,” he said.

“Before I even turn to see who it is, she’s already standing up to greet him, just beaming. They hug, and not just some quick “oh hey” hug. Like it felt like it was a “so amazing to finally see you again hug,” hug. And then suddenly, I’m just standing there, completely shut out of the conversation while they start catching up.”

Carla did not introduce him to Chris at all. Carla acted like he didn’t exist as he stood there awkwardly, wondering who this man was!

As Carla and Chris chit-chatted, he figured out that he was her ex. Carla was being playful, she was laughing, and she was getting too touchy feely with Chris, all as he stood there.

He doesn’t have a jealous bone in his body and thinks Carla should be free to choose whoever she wants as a friend.

“But my impression of her relationship with him was different than what I was seeing. I figured I was overreacting or reading too much into it, but I still felt a bit weird, like a third wheel if I’m being honest, so I just tried to hint that it was time to go by picking up our trays and making it clear I was ready,” he added.

“Neither of them noticed. So I walked off, tossed the trays, came back. Still talking. They finally wrap it up after a few more minutes, and they hugged again, and then he was off.”

Carla turned back to him and named two more stores she wanted to pop into before going home. She didn’t address what happened with Chris; she pretended that whatever he had witnessed never occurred.

He thought the whole exchange was bizarre, and he figured Carla would say something about it, but nope. She kept quiet.

They spent an additional 45 minutes in the mall, and when they climbed back into their car, he was still shocked that Carla had said nothing.

Carla then got on her phone, and he was surprised she was glued to the thing. He questioned her about what she was doing, and she said she was busy texting her three best friends about how insane it was that she saw Chris.

Carla ignored him as she sent messages in her group chat for the rest of the way home. Carla proceeded to spend the rest of their evening on her phone with her friends, talking about Chris.

He finally said to Carla that he couldn’t help but feel like he was nothing but a “third wheel” back at the mall since Carla didn’t bother introducing him.

“She light-heartedly said “Oh, he knows who you are.” Then gave me a quick peck on the cheek,” he continued.

“Now, I didn’t exactly handle this great. I brought it up in a very light-hearted and non-serious tone. That’s just how I deal with conflict, so it’s 100% on me for not communicating where my head was at, and I can’t fault her for being so nonchalant about it.”

“I left it there for the night and thought I’d take another stab at it the next day once I’d had some time to process. But it’s been days and I still just feel really confused about this whole thing. I’m really struggling, trying to process how I’m feeling about it all and judging if I even have a right to feel upset. Never run into an ex before, so this is new territory.”

Do you think he should be worried about what happened in the mall?

You can read the original post below.

