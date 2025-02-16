Her Boyfriend Secretly Got Married To Another Girl While She Was Dating Him

Back in 2010, TikToker Kelly (@ceallach330) was living on Long Island, and she dated a man named Paul, who got married while they were still in a relationship. She met Paul on a dating site when she was going through a divorce with her first ex-husband.

At first, he seemed fine, and they got along well. He had an ex-wife who lived out of state, and they had three or four kids together.

He was a New York City cop and a volunteer firefighter. When they met, Paul had just gotten out of a relationship, and his ex-girlfriend had started dating someone else.

He was also suspended from work because he had allegedly pulled out his gun on his ex’s new boyfriend. He told Kelly it wasn’t true, but the situation needed to be investigated because he was a cop. At the time, it sounded convincing, and she believed him.

Once they were officially dating, he met her kids, and he introduced her to his father. Their relationship seemed to be progressing in a normal fashion.

However, Paul was aggressive when they got physical, which made her uncomfortable. But Kelly just let it go because she didn’t want to blow things out of proportion.

One day, they went to a gathering that Kelly’s dad was hosting. They were all discussing celebrity hall passes, but when Kelly mentioned who hers would be, Paul became furious.

He picked her up and acted like he was going to throw her in the pool, but then, he pretended to slip and dropped her on the side of the pool.

Kelly’s body was bruised from her hip to her ankle. He tried to claim it was an accident, but Kelly knew he had meant to hurt her.

Still, she brushed it off, and they proceeded to jump in the pool with her kids. Paul started creating a whirlpool, and her kids got scared because they were young and couldn’t swim well around it.

That was when she decided to leave and remove her kids from the situation. Later, she called Paul and told him that she was really uncomfortable with what happened that day and broke up with him.

They didn’t see each other for months. One day, he messaged her out of the blue, apologizing for his actions.

They began dating again, and everything seemed to be going well, although he did get upset when he found a henna tattoo of a police shield with the words “Property of Paul” on her lower back.

Kelly had gotten the tattoo as a joke while she was hanging out with her cousin and had erroneously thought it would be funny.

Other than that little tiff, all was normal. They made plans to get together on a Saturday, but the day came and went without a word from him.

On Sunday, she noticed that someone she followed on social media had changed their profile picture to a pair of hands with rings.

When she clicked on the profile, she saw pictures of Paul in a church, standing at an altar with a woman in a wedding dress.

Apparently, Paul had gotten married on Saturday, which is why Kelly didn’t hear from him. After that, she blocked him, and they never talked again.

