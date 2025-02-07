Her Dad’s Affair Partner Had A Mental Breakdown, So He Expects Her To Babysit Their Kids For Free

olenachukhil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Seven years ago, this 19-year-old girl’s mom and dad got divorced. Her dad actually cheated on her mom, and his affair partner is far younger than he is.

His affair partner’s name is Emily, and she’s only 31 now. Her mom and dad’s divorce was as acrimonious as it gets, and she hasn’t been fond of her dad after he created such a disaster.

“He married Emily pretty quickly, and they now have three kids under 5. Ever since the kids were born, he’s been constantly asking me to “help out” with babysitting,” she explained.

“I live with my mom and go to college full time while working part-time to cover my expenses. Despite that, my dad calls me almost every week, begging me to come over and “bond with my siblings” by babysitting.”

“He says Emily is overwhelmed and needs a break. I honestly don’t care—I never wanted siblings, and I’m still not over the fact that his affair blew up our family.”

She’s tried telling her dad that she has enough to juggle with her job and college studies, but he won’t listen. Instead, he does everything in his power to make her feel bad in an effort to make her agree to babysit.

He tells her that families should take care of one another, but the thing is, she does not view Emily or those kids as her family.

Heck, she barely gets along with her dad!

“Last weekend, he called again, practically demanding I babysit because Emily had a “mental breakdown.” I lost it,” she said.

olenachukhil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told him, “I’m not your backup mom. You chose to have more kids, and that’s not my responsibility.” He got quiet and then said, “I thought you were more mature than this,” before hanging up on me.”

“Now, both he and Emily have been sending me messages, calling me selfish and saying that I’m abandoning my family.”

Her grandma has actually weighed in, insisting she needs to step in and help her dad since he clearly is in over his head.

She honestly feels that her dad is trying to make his issues her problems since he made awful life choices.

Her mom is on her side, but since everyone else is not, she’s left wondering if she was wrong to decline to babysit for free.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski