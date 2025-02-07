She Gave Her Daughter The Jewelry Her Husband Bought For His Side Chick

OceanProd - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Let’s rewind to 2018 when this woman and her now ex-husband, Joe, took a trip over Christmas to see his sister Jill.

Joe was not acting like himself, and he was refusing to speak to her, which was so bizarre. Not only that, but Jill proceeded to ignore her during the trip, and even though she had only met Jill one time beforehand, she knew something had to be up.

Now, she had ordered all their Christmas presents to be sent to Jill’s home; that way, they didn’t have to lug them all the way over there.

When she sat down to wrap all the gifts, Joe and Jill left for quite some time, and he would not give her any information on what their private chat was all about.

“When we went to pack up, Joe was very concerned about his backpack. Only he could touch it. I thought this [was] odd, but whatever,” she explained.

“A month prior to leaving, I found a prepaid card in his wallet. I took it to see what he would say. He asked about it and said it was for work. I “found” it and gave it back to him.”

“About a week later, I asked if he was having an affair. He said no, and I dropped it. We have not been in love for quite a while, and I knew we were heading towards divorce.”

Despite knowing that their marriage was on the rocks, she still expected Joe to be honest with her instead of hiding whatever it was that he was hiding.

After they left Jill’s house and returned home, she had a gut feeling to peek into Joe’s backpack. When she opened it up (her husband was in the shower) she discovered a gift bag with two bracelets inside.

OceanProd – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She swiped the bracelets from Joe’s backpack and put them in a safe place. Joe got out of the shower, got himself ready, and got into his car to go somewhere.

But then he rushed back into the house, saying she needed to give him back the bracelets. She acted like she had no idea what he was talking about.

“He said he bought them for me for our anniversary next month. He knows I don’t wear bracelets and actually hate them,” she said.

“Why would he be freaking out if the bracelets were for me a month later? He stormed out, and we didn’t talk about it again. I was finally able to get in his phone and discovered text messages confirming the affair.”

“Part of me didn’t care because we were not in love, but I still felt betrayed. Two years later, we are divorcing. I am cleaning out our rooms, helping him pack. We had a very amicable divorce.”

As she was helping box up Joe’s belongings, guess what she found? The bracelets! She had hidden them back in 2018 and had totally forgotten they existed.

She obviously had no interest in wearing them, but her 15-year-old daughter absolutely loves to wear jewelry, so she knew just what to do.

This Christmas, they had a family get-together at her home, and she invited Joe. Although they were separated and done with their marriage, she wanted their kids to have both of them together for the holiday season.

“So Christmas morning comes, and [our] kids are opening gifts. The look on Joe’s face as our daughter [opened] the bracelets was priceless!” she exclaimed.

“They were rose gold- her favorite! Her face was beaming with joy. He sat there looking at the jewelry like a deer in headlights.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to have gifted her daughter the jewelry Joe bought for his side chick.

What do you think? Does that sound like the ultimate act of revenge to you?

