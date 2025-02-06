Her Date Talked About His Ex For Two Hours, And She Even Knew About How Many Mosquito Bites This Girl Got On Their Last Romantic Vacation

Dating etiquette 101: do not make an entire evening out with someone new all about your ex! Ana, who goes by @iamnstasia on TikTok, went out with a guy who literally wasted two entire hours telling her everything she never wanted to know about his ex-girlfriend.

Several years ago, Ana was living in Japan and thought it would be nice to take a three-week-long vacation in Thailand by herself.

Two weeks into her trip, Ana felt a bit lonely, so she got on a dating app, and she came across a guy who put in his profile that he was living in Japan too, yet in Thailand for vacation.

Thinking it had to be a good sign, Ana swiped right on him, and they ended up matching. Ana told her date that he had to come to pick her up if he wanted to go out with her, as the island was tough to get around.

Taxis were no-shows, so Ana had no choice but to go along for the ride with this guy. He stopped by her hotel to pick her up for their date, and Ana thought that he was handsome.

Ana got on his motorbike, and they drove over to a gorgeous bar on a beach. Since she’s not a drinker, Ana ordered herself a coffee.

“So the first 20 minutes were perfectly fine – he was attractive, ambitious, looking good, having an interesting life, you know, having dreams and goals,” Ana explained in her video.

“So everything seemed to be, like, perfect. Then, about 20 minutes in, he asked me something about my past relationships.”

“I don’t particularly like talking about my exes, but I also don’t consider it like a taboo topic, so I gave him some short answer without going into details because I wanted to change the subject.”

Ana’s date mentioned he got out of his last serious relationship a year ago, yet reassured her that he was over his ex.

The rest of their date proved that this guy was not, in fact, over this girl in the least. That just opened the gate to this guy making everything about his ex.

He told Ana all about his ex’s hobbies and what kinds of instruments his ex played. Ana learned that his ex was in a band, and this guy described in great detail exactly what his ex looked like.

“I even knew how many mosquito bites she had on her [backside] from the trip to Fiji,” Ana said. “Do you understand? Because I don’t understand why I needed this information.”

For the next hour, the conversation was mostly about, you guessed it, this guy’s ex, so Ana began dropping hints that she was done.

This guy sympathized with Ana being tired and got the bill for them. But when the check came, this man who had told Ana all about how successful he was asked Ana to split it with him.

“I am a Slavic woman, so I don’t do splitting the bill,” Ana continued. “But, of course, I paid. I only had a cappuccino and coconut water, and he asked me to split the bill.”

“Then, out of nowhere, he suggested we go eat dinner because he was hungry. At that moment, I realize I don’t have any food in the hotel, and it’s already getting pretty late, so I was like, okay.”

Ana knew this date was headed nowhere, but she wanted to get a quick bite to eat. As Ana and her date ate dinner, he just poured his heart out about his ex.

Ana was so fed up that she pointed out that he had spent the last two hours exclusively talking about his ex, and that was not cool with her.

Her date was shocked and tried to argue that he hadn’t been talking about his ex so much. They fell into an awkward silence, and Ana’s date suggested they go somewhere else for drinks.

Ana declined, and she had no choice but to get back on the motorbike with this guy since she had no way of getting back to her hotel.

Luckily, Ana made it back to her hotel safely, even though her date had a lot to drink and was driving with one hand while not paying attention to the road in front of him.

