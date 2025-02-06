She Was On A Dinner Date With A Guy When He Said He Only Had $20 And Couldn’t Afford To Pay More Than That

rostyslav84 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman on TikTok who goes by @charlesincharge808 is talking about one of the worst dates she’s ever been on, which involved a guy who asked her out for dinner yet couldn’t afford to even cover his part of the bill.

She’s worked as a hairdresser for the last fifteen years, and ten years ago, she was working at a chain barbershop.

One of her clients, who was about her age, came in one day for a haircut. Five minutes after he left, he managed to find her on social media and send her a friend request.

Back then, she didn’t find it strange, so she accepted the request. They started talking, and then this guy asked her out for dinner.

When she met up with this guy in person, she was surprised that he wasn’t quite as cute as she thought he was.

Not wanting to be mean, she sat down to eat with him at the restaurant and committed to following through with their date.

That particular restaurant served sushi on the pricier side, but she says it was totally worth it and not a big deal. As she and her date opened up their menus, this guy reached out and did the weirdest thing.

“He puts his hand out, in front of my menu, he looks me dead in the eyes, and says, ‘I only have $20 for this date tonight,'” she explained in her video.

Right next to her table was a mom and a daughter, and she kept throwing them SOS looks, but it was not like anyone could have helped to extract her from her bad date but herself.

As the date continued on, this guy had nothing but negative things to tell her. He complained about how he had been fired from his job, then got another job, yet quit that second one.

He also told her all about how he had roommates who were completely out to get him, so he was moving out of that place. He just didn’t have one positive thing to say, which made her want to hurry up and get the night over with.

“The whole date lasted probably about 30 minutes…and then the kicker came, which was the check,” she said. “He put down a $20 bill on the check, $20, and pushed it towards me across the table, and said, ‘Pay the rest and tip.'”

“I just bit my tongue really hard and just knew that, like, this was the last time I was ever going to see him again, so whatever.”

She did give her waiter a generous tip, as it was no way that guy’s fault that her date turned out to be a dud. After paying the bill, her date had the audacity to ask her if she wanted to take a walk with him.

Itching to go home, she blurted out that she felt it was best that they call it a night and see other people from then on.

“I couldn’t run to my car fast enough,” she concluded.

