Her Girlfriend Kissed Her Ex, Since That Was The Guy’s Dying Wish, So She Dumped Her

This woman spent a little under four years with her girlfriend before calling it quits after she granted her ex’s dying wish.

Now, leading up to the downfall, they got along wonderfully. They had no problems with communication or commitment. Prior to her girlfriend being with her, she had only been in romantic relationships with men.

Several days ago, her girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend messaged her. This is a guy her girlfriend dated for two entire years.

Her girlfriend’s ex was hospitalized, and he had stage four pancreatic cancer. The doctors informed him that he only had a week left in life, so her girlfriend’s ex wanted her girlfriend to visit him so he could see her one final time.

Her girlfriend didn’t hide this message, and she admitted she wanted to see her ex in the hospital, as he was special to her once upon a time. Her girlfriend said she could tag along to allay her fears, so she did.

“I wasn’t thrilled about it, but I agreed to go. When we got to the hospital, he looked incredibly frail, and my heart honestly went out to him,” she explained.

“I stood near the door while my girlfriend approached his bedside, and the moment they saw each other, they both teared up. He started reminiscing about their past relationship, thanked her for the time they had together, and then told her that she was the love of his life.”

“He admitted that even though he had dated other people after her, he never felt the same connection. Then he asked if she would kiss him one last time before he died. I honestly doubt if he would have asked such a thing if I were a guy.”

She was feeling wildly uneasy overhearing this conversation. Her girlfriend left the room with her to have a word, wanting to know how she would feel if she moved ahead with granting her ex’s dying wish.

She made it clear to her girlfriend that she should say no. Her girlfriend responded that the kiss would have no romance behind it since she was no longer in love with her ex. Her girlfriend argued that the reason why she should kiss her ex was because she wanted to be kind.

She admitted to her girlfriend that this was cheating in her book, and her girlfriend didn’t agree, calling her mean for trying to deny her ex’s wish.

“I reiterated that I wasn’t okay with it and that it would ruin our relationship. She paused for a moment, then told me she was going to do it anyway. She said it was just a kiss; he was going to die soon, and it didn’t mean anything,” she said.

“We went back into the room. The second he saw her again, he burst into tears. She went to his bedside, took his hand, and he again asked for a final kiss. She bent down and kissed him. It wasn’t a peck—it lasted for about ten seconds. I felt crushed but didn’t say anything.”

“When we got home, she cried in my arms, and I did my best to comfort her, even though I felt completely betrayed. The next day, she got the news that he had passed. She was devastated, and I continued to support her – bringing her food, holding her when she cried – but after two days, I couldn’t ignore how I felt anymore.”

She didn’t hold back in pointing out to her girlfriend that while she had sympathy for the situation, she could not let it go.

She felt her girlfriend cheated, so she dumped her. Her girlfriend had a breakdown and pleaded with her to change her mind.

Her girlfriend tearfully told her she was trying to be nice to her ex and that she was not in any way picking this guy over her.

“I still left. But now I feel awful seeing how much pain she’s in,” she concluded.

Do you think she was heartless to dump her girlfriend for granting her ex’s dying wish?

