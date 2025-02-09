Her Husband Accused Her Of Cheating When He Saw Their Baby And Asked For A Paternity Test, So She Brought Up His Old Affair

This 26-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband recently welcomed their first child into the world, but sadly, her husband ruined that beautiful moment for her.

It’s worth giving you her family background here- her dad is black, and her mom is Latina. She looks like her mom and has straight hair and light skin. As for her husband, he’s white.

After she gave birth to her son, it was clear that he took after her paternal side of the family with curly hair and a darker complexion.

She cried tears of joy as soon as she laid eyes on her son, as she felt that he was literally perfect.

“But my husband? He just froze,” she explained. “Barely held the baby, barely spoke to me, just started acting super distant. I kept asking what was wrong, and then he hits me with the question: “Are you sure he’s mine?”

“Like… excuse me???? I was so mad I couldn’t even talk at first. I tried to explain genetics, even pulled up baby pics of my dad’s side of the family, but he wouldn’t let it go.”

“He straight-up asked for a paternity test. I was hurt, but I said fine ’cause what else was I supposed to do? Of course, the test comes back saying he’s the dad (duh).”

“I thought that’d be the end of it, but nope. Instead of apologizing, this man actually says:

“Well, how do I even know this ‘dad’ of yours is actually your father and not just some guy you’re sleeping with?”

She was so angry that before she could think about what she was saying, she retorted that he should tell Jessica she says hello, since they’re going to play the cheating game.

Now, Jessica is her husband’s affair partner from two years ago. She obviously found room in her heart to forgive her husband, but she thinks that was a silly mistake on her part.

Her husband is livid with her and calling her a jerk for dredging up his past. She’s been sleeping in her son’s nursery since then while doing her best not to lose it.

She cannot believe her husband had the audacity to accuse her of cheating after he was the one who did that to her not so very long ago.

She’s left wondering if she honestly was wrong to respond to her husband the way that she did after he doubted who her son’s dad truly is.

What do you think?

