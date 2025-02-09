She Admitted To Her Husband That She Doesn’t Want To Have A Second Child With Him Since He Never Helps With Their Firstborn

For nearly a decade, this 34-year-old woman has been married to her 37-year-old husband, and they dated for five years prior to walking down the aisle.

They share a three-year-old daughter together, and they had to undergo IVF to have her. Now, their relationship has not been hardship-free.

Her husband loves to name-call when he gets upset, and prior to their engagement, she used to seek comfort in other people, but it was never physical, only emotional.

Additionally, she has ADHD and is quite forgetful, which always shows up in her failure to remember to turn off any lights when she exits a room in their home. This frustrates her husband to no end, as he constantly reminds her, and she keeps forgetting.

She was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago and still has to be on medication, which makes her even more forgetful.

Another side effect of her meds caused her to need to undergo a complete hysterectomy so she can not have any more children.

Her husband comes from a very traditional family where women are expected to tend to all household duties, like cleaning and cooking, while men do the outdoor chores.

Sometimes, her husband will start up their Roomba and push their daughter’s toys to one side of a room, but that’s the extent of his helping out around the house.

She has a full-time job, so when she comes home, she then has to do everything alone. She then tucks their daughter into bed every night, and when she’s finished, her husband is always sitting on the couch relaxing instead of helping to pick up.

That, or he falls asleep and takes a nap, only waking up when their daughter is about to go to bed. She has asked her husband constantly to pitch in, but he won’t.

He will play with their daughter, and he’s a great dad, but he’s not helpful in their house in the least.

“He says he will do the dishes, so I go to bed, and nothing is done when I wake up,” she explained. “I’ve also had issues with him throwing fits about not wanting to see my family, etc…”

Oh, and you know what else is causing them strife? The fact that they got into a blowout fight not too long ago where her husband admitted he doesn’t help her out on purpose as punishment for her failing to turn off their lights.

Her husband feels that shutting the lights off is some terrible offense, and this is why he won’t lift a finger despite her pleading for more support.

She’s beginning to resent her husband for this, and that absolutely leaked out after their most recent conversation about kids.

“He recently brought up wanting to look into surrogacy to have another child. I told him that I’m not sure if I even want another child with him because he doesn’t help me,” she continued.

“Now he tells me that I really hurt him and that there are plenty of other moms out there [who] can do it all with more than 1 child.”

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to admit she doesn’t want to have a second child with her husband.

What do you think?

