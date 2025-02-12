Her Husband Filed For Divorce, But He Just Changed His Mind And Wants Her Back

Divorcing your spouse is a serious matter and not a decision you can simply take back after you throw it out there.

I mean, sure, you can file a motion to dismiss it after you have already put it into motion, but the emotional damage is pretty irreversible.

This woman’s husband filed for divorce, but now he’s kidding, and he has just changed his mind. He’s convinced he wants her back, but after everything he put her through, she’s feeling uneasy.

Her entire family and even her therapist are saying she should take her husband back and reconcile, but she’s lost the trust that she had for him throughout the divorce process.

Her husband just filed to dismiss their divorce, and she has to do the same thing to officially cancel it altogether. She does have a meeting arranged with her lawyer in a few days to help her on the legal side, by the way.

Her husband filed for the divorce three years ago, and he’s still living in their home they shared together. She moved out and into an apartment along with their kids.

“He is a very involved father and pays support and health insurance for everyone. We co-parent well and sometimes enjoy adult time together,” she explained.

“Moving back in has come up several times, and I was open to it if we moved into a different home together, but he wasn’t and still isn’t inclined to do that.”

“He has let our former home slide into a state of disrepair beyond what I can handle. He is a very high earner, so I’m not sure what the deal is.”

Her husband has spent the last year getting himself into a large amount of debt, and she’s worried that if she allows him to cancel their divorce, she’s going to be up a creek without a paddle and responsible for that financial burden.

Additionally, the court orders regarding parenting time, support, and insurance will be void as well, which gives her less stability.

She and her husband have tried going to therapy together recently to smooth things over, but that ended in a disaster.

Her husband went around airing their dirty laundry to various family members while repeating things she told their therapist in confidence, which created issues for her, as you can imagine.

That was the downside of therapy, and though they have made serious strides forward in fixing their relationship, there is one thing she can’t let go of: she’s not convinced her husband has feelings for her.

She’s worried that her husband doesn’t have real love for her and that he hasn’t had any for quite a long time.

Though he is currently doing and saying all of the right things to reel her back in, something feels weird about it to her.

“We have worked through a lot of the marriage issues that led to the separation in the first place. I love him and miss him,” she continued.

“I have never wanted a divorce. I hate living alone and hate being a single parent. However, there are these and I just can’t see a way around them. Am I missing something? Am I being ridiculous?”

