Her Husband Said He Wanted A Divorce, But Weeks Later, He Changed His Mind, And She’s Struggling With Trusting Him Again

alenazamotaeva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 36-year-old woman has spent the last fourteen years with her 48-year-old husband, and they have two little kids together.

Due to their kids and respective careers, they haven’t spent a whole lot of quality time together lately. They honestly really only see one another “in passing.”

Since their lives are so hectic, they stopped communicating as efficiently, and they also haven’t been so physically close to one another.

But that does not mean she doesn’t still have love for her husband – she does, and that’s always been a constant, no matter what.

A year ago, she did address with her husband how they’re being pulled in different directions but she said that she still loves him a lot, and he agreed with her.

You can see why she felt utterly blindsided then when her husband admitted he wanted to divorce her!

“No other precursor of talking or trying to go on dates or anything- just flat out. He said he felt our relationship was over and it was the best thing to do and that I “deserve more.” I’ve never felt so sick,” she explained.

“I mentioned trying so many different things and he held his ground that they wouldn’t work. He agreed for us to revisit the topic when emotions weren’t so high.”

“We talked about a week after that, but in the end, we came to an agreement that it is over. We didn’t take any steps at that moment because we don’t want to shake up the kids’ world overnight.”

alenazamotaeva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several weeks later, her husband acknowledged that he had actually changed his mind and no longer felt a desire to move forward with the divorce.

He promised he was willing to make an effort, even if it was just for the sake of saving their family and doing it for the kids, so to speak.

She would hate to break up their family too or put their kids through a split, but they’re three months out from her husband’s change of heart, and she’s not feeling better about a thing.

All she can do is focus on how hurt she felt when he brought the divorce up and shut her down when she came up with alternatives to fix their relationship.

She can’t get over that her husband was willing to get rid of her and carry on with his life, and that’s what’s preventing her from forging ahead.

“I thought everything was fine, and if I was so wrong then, then how am I ever supposed to trust it again?” she wondered.

“Especially now with knowing he intended to end it. How could I have not known? I feel like everything I know is shattered. I feel emotionally sick all the time now, I feel resentful and broken.”

“How can I accept this and move on so I can continue to give our children a normal life?”





You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski