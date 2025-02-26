Her Mom Expects Her To Reschedule Her Wedding Since Her Sister’s Getting Divorced That Same Weekend

Ivan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In six months, this 28-year-old woman is going to be having her wedding, and she booked her venue more than a year ago.

She also sent out all of her save-the-dates, and every single detail surrounding her big day has already been finalized.

So you can imagine how shocked she was when she was expected to change her wedding date for the sake of her sister.

“My sister (32F), on the other hand, just announced she’s officially filing for divorce…and apparently, she’s decided to do it the same weekend as my wedding for “symbolic” reasons,” she explained.

“She says she wants a fresh start and doesn’t want to drag things out any longer. Which, okay, I get. Divorce sucks.”

“But now my mom is acting like her divorce is the bigger event that weekend. She literally told me I should consider rescheduling so “the family can be there for both of us.”

She could not believe her mom made such a request since her wedding took seemingly a lifetime to plan out. It’s not like she made reservations at a restaurant and can simply do her wedding on another day of the week.

Also, her sister could have picked another day to file her paperwork regarding her divorce, yet she’s doing it on the weekend she’s getting married as, apparently, her sister believes “it felt right for her.” Suspicious, isn’t it?

She accused her sister of acting selfishly while trying to steal the spotlight away from her wedding day. Ever since then, her sister has gone sobbing to their mom about how unsupportive she is.

Ivan – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“My fiancé and dad are on my side, but my mom and some relatives think I’m being heartless for “not making space for her pain,” she continued.

“I’m sorry, but who plans their divorce around someone else’s wedding?! [Am I the jerk] for refusing to reschedule? Because I feel like this is insane.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski