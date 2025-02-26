These Are Some Common Questions You Might Have About Love Languages, So Let’s Answer Them

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Dr. Gary Chapman is the man behind love languages, and it stems from a book he wrote in 1992 called The 5 Love Languages.

Understanding the love languages that you and your partner speak is an excellent tool for improving the quality of your relationship.

While there is more to a relationship than love languages, it is a great way to make sure both of you feel valued and loved in the most meaningful way.

These are some common questions you might have about love languages, so let’s answer them!

How Can You Tell Which Love Language You And Your Partner Have?

Here are 3 signs your love language is physical touch:

You really enjoy cuddling, holding hands, hugging, and kissing. You love it when your partner initiates anything physical. When you are feeling bad, being held helps you feel better.

Here are 3 signs your love language is quality time:

You enjoy going on adventures and experiencing new things with your partner. Quality, 1:1 meaningful conversations are important to you. You get annoyed easily when your partner spends too much time on their phone.

Here are 3 signs your love language is acts of service:

You love it when your partner helps you with daily tasks/chores/errands. You love it when they help out without being asked to. You hate it when your partner becomes lazy or fails to follow through with commitments/promises made.

Here are 3 signs your love language is words of affirmation:

You need to hear your partner say they care about you regularly. You need to hear specific reasons why they love you and want to be with you. You love getting random “I love you” texts throughout the day.

Here are 3 signs your love language is receiving gifts:

You feel rejected and unvalued when your partner puts little thought into your gift. Anytime you look at a gift your partner has given you, you feel loved, and it stirs heavy emotions for you. You love giving gifts just as much as you love receiving gifts.

How Does Knowing About Love Languages Improve Your Relationship?

Knowing your love language helps you communicate with your partner about what you need from them to feel loved in the relationship. Also, knowing your partner’s love language enables you to express love in a way they feel loved and valued in the relationship.

You cannot express love with your love language and expect your partner to just “get it.” Communication is essential in any relationship. Take the time to find out each other’s love language so that you can respond appropriately.

Which Love Languages Are The Most Compatible?

This boils down to individual couples. Ideally, couples work best when they share the same love language, but this does not happen often. Some pairings that work well together are words of affirmation + quality time, receiving gifts + acts of service, and quality time + physical touch.

Again, these are not the only pairings that can make a great relationship. These are just pairings that are often complimentary of each other.

For example, let’s look at quality time and physical touch. When you spend quality time alone together, it can easily lead to physical affection. Think about booking a weekend Airbnb together to spend some quality time with each other.

It’s easy to cozy up in a chair and have a long talk while cuddling. Just like that, you have quality time and physical touch working together harmoniously.

What is your love language?

