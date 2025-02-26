She Kicked Her Friend Out Of Her Birthday Dinner When She Showed Up To The Restaurant With Her Child

Vasya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman just celebrated her 29th birthday, and so she had a lovely birthday dinner at an upscale restaurant. She invited her best friends to come with her, and it was intended to be a child-free night.

She didn’t want it to be a crazy evening; she wanted a peaceful meal with people who mean a lot to her. She did tell all of her friends on the invitations she sent that children were not welcome, so if someone had to book a babysitter, they had plenty of time to do so.

Her 31-year-old friend Laura has a toddler daughter, and as soon as she sent out the invitations, Laura wanted to know if her daughter could come along, as she did not have a babysitter lined up.

“I sympathized but told her that, unfortunately, I really wanted to keep this an adult-only event, and I totally understood if she couldn’t make it. She said she’d figure something out and never brought it up again,” she explained.

Well, on the night of her birthday dinner, guess who walked into the restaurant with a child in tow? Laura. She was taken aback and calmly asked to speak to Laura alone.

When they stepped aside, she said to Laura they had discussed her bringing her daughter already, and she had stated she didn’t want any kids at the party.

Laura brushed her off and mentioned she was unable to find a babysitter, and since she didn’t want to skip out on the dinner, she just brought her kid along.

She was not happy with Laura but kept her cool. She replied that she got it, but it was unfair to everyone else who had found babysitters for their kids.

She then asked Laura to please leave the dinner and said they could celebrate together at another time and place.

Vasya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She got upset and said I was being ungrateful and ridiculous, that her daughter was “well-behaved” and wouldn’t cause any trouble. But the whole point was the principle of the thing—I had set a boundary, and she just ignored it,” she added.

“Laura ended up leaving in a huff, and later, she sent me a long text about how I “humiliated” her in front of our friends and made her feel like a bad mom for bringing her daughter. A couple of our friends think I overreacted and should have just let her stay. Others agree that it was unfair of her to put me in that position.”

“Now I feel torn. I didn’t want to make a scene, but I also feel like I shouldn’t have to justify a boundary I was clear about from the start.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to kick Laura out after she brought her daughter. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski