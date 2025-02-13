His Ex Is Calling Him A Hypocrite For Getting His Girlfriend Pregnant Yet Saying He Never Wanted Kids

It was four years that this 24-year-old man spent with his ex-girlfriend, and they broke up two years ago. They had a pretty solid relationship, but then they began having conversations about their futures.

His ex wanted to get married to him and have children, and he wasn’t interested in either of those things.

He didn’t want to string her along, and he told her from the beginning that the life he pictured for himself didn’t line up with her visions and long-term goals.

“I never saw myself as a husband or father, and I didn’t think that would change,” he explained. “She kept hoping I would change my mind, but when she realized I wouldn’t, she broke up with me.”

He was sad to get dumped, but he had nothing but respect for his ex. His ex just wanted something else out of life than he did, and it wouldn’t have been fair to either of them to keep dating.

He started seeing a new girl a year after the breakup, and his ex had also moved on. Everything with his new girlfriend happened quite quickly, and then suddenly, she was pregnant after only six months together.

The pregnancy was unplanned, but as he thought about it, he had a change of heart. He resolved to be a great dad to his unborn baby.

“I don’t know if it was the timing, the person, or just me growing up, but something shifted,” he added. “I am still unsure about marriage, but I know I want to be involved in my child’s life and give this relationship a real shot.”

His ex learned about him getting his girlfriend pregnant via social media and was absolutely furious with the news.

His ex then reached out to him and said he wasted four entire years of her youth. She reprimanded him for saying he never wanted children and for leading her on since clearly he was happy to be a dad – just with a different girl.

“She called me selfish and a hypocrite for refusing to build a future with her but suddenly being okay with it now,” he continued.

He responded that he had not lied to her at all. He told her all along that he never wanted a wedding or babies, and that was true back then while they were dating.

However, he has since changed, and people can do that. He thinks he’s just in the position right now to picture his future turning out differently than he planned.

He reminded his ex that she was the one who dumped him, and he didn’t try to manipulate her into remaining in their relationship.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for changing his mind about kids and infuriating his ex in the process.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

