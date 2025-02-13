She Went On A Second Date With a Guy Who Expected Her To Sleep With Him After Paying For Her Food And Drinks

On her second date with a guy, TikToker Hannah (@hnnuhrose) was subjected to an awful time because he expected her to sleep with him after paying for her food and drinks.

The date was at 10 p.m. because that was the time he was done with work. They shared a meal that cost $41. After dinner, he suggested that they go out for drinks.

They knocked back a couple of beers, which he paid for. Hannah also made sure to thank him for dinner and drinks, even though she didn’t even get to have her own food.

When they walked outside, she was expecting him to kiss her. Instead, he asked her if she wanted to go back to his place. At that point, it was already 1:30 in the morning, so she declined the invitation because it was getting late.

He looked at her in annoyance and then turned around and walked to his car. She headed over to her own car, figuring that they were now done with each other because he clearly was only interested in sleeping with her. She did not expect to hear from him again.

But he had the audacity to call Hannah on her way home, demanding to know what the point of paying for her food and drinks was in the first place.

She told him that she could’ve covered the bill if he wasn’t able to afford it. She also mentioned that she hadn’t been aware she needed to sleep with him in exchange for the meal.

He started getting hostile, but before she could get in another word, he hung up. Then, he proceeded to block her on every single platform. Now, Hannah has vowed to stay off the dating apps.

In the comments section, many TikTok users shared stories of similar experiences where the guy thought he was entitled to sleep with them just because they went on a date together.

“I had a date where I picked up the guy, drove to the movies, paid, drove him home, and he still expected me to sleep with him. He threw a whole fit that I didn’t,” commented one user.

“I had a guy slide the bill to me cuz I wasn’t going home with him. The bartender comped it, and I gave him the $100 as a tip,” stated another.

“This happened to me, but he sent me a Venmo request asking for half of dinner because I didn’t stay over,” wrote a third.

