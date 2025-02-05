People Declined To Attend Her Sister-In-Law’s Potluck Wedding, So She’s Being Roped Into Helping Throw A Second One

This 41-year-old woman has a 37-year-old sister-in-law who just had a wedding, and it went down in flames. She gets why her sister-in-law is completely depressed, given how much of a bust her big day was.

Now, her 39-year-old boyfriend is pleading with her to help her sister-in-law throw a second wedding since he feels she deserves it.

The thing is, she would be willing to help her sister-in-law if she was an easier person to deal with. She just knows that if she gets involved, she and her sister-in-law are going to quarrel about something. Or everything.

This really comes down to the fact that her sister-in-law never thinks that anything is good enough, so why sign up for a project she can’t win?

Her sister-in-law’s wedding was a potluck thrown at her aunt’s home, and many people declined to attend it in the end. There are 8 solid reasons as to why guests bowed out of the wedding, so let’s dive in.

First, her sister-in-law asked her cousin to make lasagna for the potluck dish but then ordered her cousin to make more pasta than her cousin agreed to cook.

Her sister-in-law then sent out invitations to her guests demanding that they bring additional items without giving them enough notice or a choice in the matter.

When guests tried to suggest different dishes to bring, most likely due to their own finances, her sister-in-law wouldn’t budge.

As for the wine choices her sister-in-law bestowed upon her guests, they were way overpriced, which caused people to complain about the options being too “rich.” You know, since her sister-in-law was a budget bride trying to make her guests carry the costs of her dream wedding.

Coming down to the decorations, her sister-in-law had her friends pitch in for balloons and flowers, yet she was not pleased with how they turned out.

Her sister-in-law’s anxiety overruled everything and caused her to get into ugly fights with some of her guests, which left a lot of people dropping out left and right, including people not directly involved in the arguments.

There was awful communication between her sister-in-law and her loved ones, who acted as volunteers, which meant she blew up when tablecloths were presented to her that she hated. Oh, and her sister-in-law tried to get people to bring their finest china for her guests to use.

Since her sister-in-law made enemies out of so many of her guests, that is why she had a poor attendance rate. Also, her sister-in-law had issues with the music, which one of her friends provided and messed up.

“I would like to support SIL, but being told to help with a do-over is huge pressure. I suggested they get their wedding clothes on and take pictures in a nicer setting, but they seem to have their hearts on a full party,” she explained.

“I talked to my boyfriend and expressed my concerns. 1. She’s very hard to please, and she doesn’t have money to get what she wants. 2) I noticed that the people who backed out/ canceled at the last minute were at odds for being asked for additional things. 3) I own a tiny online shop and may have a few dresses that fit her, but she will need to buy them. Alterations, modifications, and wearing anything without a purchase will be off-limits. I don’t want to risk any damages.”

“He began talking and gradually got angrier until he said that I was trying to kick his family while they were down. My best friend says that I was silly to bring up my shop, considering the way he is about his family, and that I should have waited until he said anything. The thing is that I get extra income from my small business, and this is how I got through my post-degree and being more financially stable.”

P.S. her sister-in-law rented her wedding dress, which is why she doesn’t have clothing to wear for wedding number two.

After that conflict went down with her boyfriend, her sister-in-law called her up to complain about her wedding day, and she sobbed as she recounted the details.

That did make her feel awful about her sister-in-law’s special day going sideways, but she’s still not convinced she should help her out.

Do you think she’s mean for wanting to stay out of it?

