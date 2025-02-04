His Wife Was Hospitalized After A Mental Breakdown, And Now She’s Spending $10,000 A Month So He Wants To Divorce Her

Back when this 35-year-old man met his 36-year-old wife nearly a decade ago, he was pursuing his MBA and she was about to complete a certification to be a Nurse Anesthesiologist.

His wife was full of optimism and ambition, and that’s what initially attracted him to her. They did talk about one day having children together once they were settled in their professions.

His first job upon graduation earned him $200,000 annually, and he received a signing bonus. As for his wife, she found a role at the hospital she always wanted to work at, bringing in $150,000 before factoring in overtime.

“We were so happy traveling and enjoying ourselves, we eventually bought our home and were truly living our dreams,” he explained.

“Until about 3 years ago, my wife had a mental breakdown at home between shifts at the hospital. She was eventually hospitalized for a few weeks.”

“After she came home, we agreed she would take 6 months off to recover, and I would take care of us. Immediately, she started spending an average of 2-3k every other week. Traveling with friends and weekend trips.”

His wife was never home, and she quit pitching in with household chores. He let his wife be within the first six months following her breakdown.

His wife felt that the freedom and spending were tied to her ability to heal, so he didn’t get on her case and chose to support her.

After that six-month mark was over, he wanted to see if his wife felt up for resuming a part-time job. She didn’t want to discuss returning to work, so he gave his wife even more space to figure things out.

“Then, a year passed, and [I] revisited again; another breakdown ensued. I asked if she was ready to consider starting our family and being a homemaker instead of working. We were in a great financial position and didn’t need the money,” he said.

“She agreed, and for the last year, we have been trying to have a baby; we have even done fertility testing and been given a, “You are both healthy. Keep trying.”

A week ago, his phone slipped out of his hand while he was driving, so he pulled off the road to fetch it. As he grabbed his phone from underneath the seat, he saw his wife was hiding pills that were sabotaging their efforts to have a baby.

He was so horrified that instead of resuming his trip back to work, he dove home to say something to his wife. She had a meltdown when he brought up the pills, and she claimed he was forcing her to be a mom.

Now, his wife never mentioned to him that she changed her mind about having kids, and he’s not the kind of man to try to convince her to be a mom if it’s against her wishes.

“She then started blaming me for her breakdown; she said it’s my fault she can’t work,” he added. “I then brought up how I have handled 95 percent of the cooking and cleaning for the last 3 years because I was trying to support her and allow her to heal while she traveled and racked up a 10k credit bill every month for me to pay off.”

“Since she has shut down and refuses to talk to me, I have been sleeping at our vacation house because she says it’s ” detrimental to her mental health to share a space with me, her abuser.” I can’t shake the feeling that I have been lied to and taken advantage of for years now.”

“I want a divorce, but at the same time, if she is genuinely sick, I don’t want to abandon her. Am I [the jerk] for even considering leaving my sick wife? I can’t shake the feeling that I’m selfish for even considering this.”

