Men Keep Getting Mad At Her For Wearing Her Rolex On First Dates

  |  
Feb 27, 2025
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019: Woman with Rolex Yacht Master and silver sweater before Ermanno Scervino fashion show, Milan Fashion Week street style
andersphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Would you get the wrong impression if someone showed up to a first date with you wearing a luxury item that rivals the cost of your car?

Kelly Blue Book noted back in January that the average price of a new car in America will run you $49,740 this year, and if you take a quick peek at the Rolex website, there are quite a few women’s watches that hover around that number (or exceed it).

This 26-year-old woman received a Rolex from her 44-year-old cousin as her graduation present. In case you didn’t already guess, they’re extraordinarily close.

Her Rolex basically never leaves her wrist, and she has it on every single day that she goes to work. She does not wear it when she hits the gym or does anything that requires physical exertion, and that’s pretty much the only time she takes her watch off.

She classifies herself as a watch enthusiast, and she’s currently saving up to buy a Breitling Navitimer Automatic 41, which is approximately $5,600 right now brand new.


She has an active dating life, and whenever she goes out on first dates, she gets met with a lot of hate about that Rolex, though.

Men keep getting mad at her for wearing it!

“Anyway, now a few times I’ve gotten quite nasty comments from men about it, insinuating that I’ve had a man pay for it, which, I literally have,” she explained.

“But that’s my cousin. It was a present. Nothing weird happening here, in my opinion. Also, I’ve gotten comments like “You don’t look like a girl who wears a Rolex,” and one guy even called me “too dusty for a real Rolex.”

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019: Woman with Rolex Yacht Master and silver sweater before Ermanno Scervino fashion show, Milan Fashion Week street style
andersphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“Is this weird? Should I stop wearing it, or does it perhaps work as a good [jerk] filter?”

What do you think? Keep wearing the watch since it helps her spot insecure men, or ditch it since it’s making so many men angry about it?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

