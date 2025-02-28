He’s Not Adopting His Mom’s Affair Child, So This Girl’s In Foster Care And His Family Is Furious

theartofphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eight years ago, this 24-year-old man’s dad sadly passed away in an accident. Just one week after his dad’s passing, his mom moved her new beau into their home and confessed that she was pregnant. With not his dad’s child.

Five months later, his mom was married, and then she went on to have her affair partner’s daughter. Several days before he turned 18, he silently left home and stopped speaking to his mom after that (and it goes without saying that he hasn’t had contact with her affair partner or child either).

His family members kept on having a relationship with his mom and her new family despite the fact that she evidently cheated on his dad.

They tried to get him to resume a relationship with his mom over the years, but he always declined. Two years ago, he cut one of his aunts out of his life since she asked him to come over to lunch one day and also invited his mom’s affair child.

“My aunt said she wanted to give me a chance to have a relationship away from my mother and I said I didn’t want one,” he explained.

“She said it didn’t include my mother and I told her it didn’t matter. The kid wasn’t someone I wanted a relationship with. I said we might be related but I didn’t care about her.”

“And I told my aunt she should have known that and instead tried to force me so I was done. She told me it wasn’t right to pass up the chance. I said the kid wouldn’t want to be around someone who feels like they shouldn’t exist and that’s how I feel.”

Back in November, his mom and her affair partner passed away unexpectedly, and his mom’s affair child was sent to go live with his grandparents.

His mom’s affair child bounced around to more of his family members after several weeks, but the bottom line is that nobody has been interested in assuming guardianship of her.

theartofphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His loved ones expected him to man up and adopt this kid, even though he exhausted himself telling them all no while threatening to stop speaking to them if they kept on pushing.

“They ended up placing her in foster care and had the case worker reach out to see if I’d be willing to become her guardian,” he added.

“I explained I wasn’t and I turned down the chance for contact between us. I said I wanted none. I didn’t want any updates and I didn’t want my details shared with her or her future foster or adoptive parents.”

His mom’s family members badgered him about adopting the girl, so he had no choice but to cut them all off since they would not respect his wishes.

They demanded to know how he could sleep at night knowing he was abandoning this child. They also expected him to be guilt-ridden, but the thing is, he does not care about this kid at all.

He does not want a relationship with this girl – not now, and not ever. His family then attempted to make him feel even worse, but he just hit back that one of them should adopt the girl if they’re so worried.

He blocked everyone and enjoyed his peace, however, he ran into one of his cousins while he was out with his friends one evening, and they couldn’t wait to bring up his mom’s affair child.

“I could have taken the kid. I have a second bedroom in my small place. I don’t make great money but I could’ve made it work,” he continued.

“I just don’t want to and the things I said to my aunt before? It’s still how I feel. [Am I the jerk] for this? I’m curious what unbiased parties will say.”

“ETA: For clarification. My mother had an affair while my dad was alive and they were still married/together when dad died. She was already pregnant then too and the affair partner was the father.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski