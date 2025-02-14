She Accidentally Dated A Married Man And Told His Wife When She Found Out The Truth

Felix/peopleimages.comz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Moving to a new city is tough—you have to uproot your old life, make new friends, and deal with potential missteps along the way, such as unintentionally getting yourself in the middle of a love triangle.

When TikToker Rachel (@rachel.llynnn) first moved to North Carolina, she accidentally dated a married man.

She didn’t know anyone in North Carolina except for her cousin and her husband’s friends. At the time, she worked at a coffee shop and asked one of her coworkers how to meet new people.

Her coworker recommended that she get on a dating app. So, Rachel made an account and received a bunch of matches right away.

She started talking to a guy who played the guitar, coached baseball, and seemed like the perfect gentleman. He sent her videos of himself playing the guitar, and they chatted every day.

Then, she realized that they lived in the same part of town and suggested that they exchange phone numbers so they could plan a time to meet up. However, he refused to give her his number, claiming that he was having problems with his phone.

One day, he came over to her place before he had to go coach baseball. Afterward, Rachel decided to look him up on social media.

When she found his profile, she immediately noticed his wedding pictures. The photos were also very recent.

Rachel clicked on his wife’s page and saw that she hadn’t posted any wedding pictures, and her status was not set to married, so it was possible they were separated.

Rachel confronted him about his wife and started screen recording their interactions as evidence. Once he realized she was screen recording, he blocked her.

She then messaged the wife, and it turned out that they were not separated at all. She sent the proof she had collected to the wife. Meanwhile, he was on social media accusing Rachel of being a liar.

The moral of the story is to always conduct background checks on your dates to ensure that you’re not wasting your time on someone who is not worth it.

