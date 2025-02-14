She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Demanded That She Finish Her Food, Then Canceled Her Ride Home

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Sarah (@sarahlauren71) was about 21-years-old, a random guy reached out to her online and asked her out on a date.

Since he was attractive and she was newly single, she decided to go for it. She met him at his place for a few drinks before going to dinner.

Once she arrived, she saw that he had put out a bottle of wine and two glasses for the both of them, which seemed romantic.

But then, he started talking nonstop about his cousin, who was a famous A-list celebrity, even though the whole purpose of the date was to get to know him better, not his celebrity cousin.

At the restaurant, Sarah was having the worst time. She was unable to finish her meal and wanted to leave as soon as possible.

However, he actually demanded that she finish her food and drinks even after she told him she wasn’t hungry. She gave every excuse she could think of to try to end the date, but he was not getting the hint.

He dragged her along with him to another bar for one more drink. At one point, she secretly ordered a ride on her phone as a means of escape.

When the car arrived, she bid her date goodnight, saying she had to wake up early tomorrow. As she turned to leave, he grabbed her phone and canceled the ride.

He called a ride for her instead. They got into the car together, and during the drive, she heard the notification that meant the destination had changed.

When Sarah confronted him about it, he told him that he had changed the destination to his house, which caused them to start arguing. She got out of the car at the next stop, and he followed behind, trying to grab and kiss her.

Sarah wishes she had been more assertive and set clearer boundaries, but she was only 21 at the time and new to the dating scene.

So, the lesson here is to have a plan to get out of a date if things go south and to share your location with people you trust.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan