A Beetle Flew Into Her Mouth Before A First Date With An Exterminator

ahirao - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do you believe in signs? Victoria, who goes by @victoriagee4 on TikTok, never really did until she went on this terrible date.

Oh, and this landmark date is the reason why Victoria no longer accepts invitations to grab dinner on a first date.

Back in 2021, Victoria was a junior in college in North Carolina, and this man she went on a date with was from the area.

Victoria was thrilled to get to meet a local man up close and personal, since she’s from the New Jersey/Philly area, and men from North Carolina were supposed to be more gentlemanly, from what Victoria heard.

Victoria allowed her date to come pick her up from campus, and Victoria swooned when he opened his car door for her.

“We get to the restaurant, and as we walk in…this should have been my red flag to have my friends come pick me up, not do the date, and it’s funny because it’s not something he did it’s something that happened to me – and that thing that happened to me is that we were walking inside the doors to go into the restaurant and a beetle flew into my mouth,” Victoria explained in her video.

“Literally, a beetle flew into my mouth, and I had to cough it out, and luckily, he was in front of me, so he had no idea that happened.”

“So when that happened, I was just like, whatever, I have bad luck, it is what it is, but the funny part is that this guy was an exterminator.”

Victoria thought the universe was trying to give her a sign that the night was going to go sideways.

She walked into the fancy seafood restaurant anyway and sat down to have dinner with her date. But then this guy didn’t ask Victoria anything about herself.

That beetle, plus this guy exclusively talking about himself, made Victoria second guess that she should even be there.

Victoria loves getting to know people, so she enjoyed hearing about this guy’s interesting career as an exterminator, but he was literally talking to himself.

As she sat there in the upscale seafood restaurant, she noticed every single entree cost $60 to $70, which was super expensive for the area they were in.

Victoria feels uncomfortable when people pay for her in any way, shape, or form, so she made sure not to order the craziest thing on the menu that night.

She ordered a Caesar salad since that was the cheapest thing on the menu, but her date ordered the most expensive dish, which was a shocking $95.

When dinner was over and they got the bill, the waitress asked how they wanted to pay the bill, and Victoria was happy to pay for her food.

Victoria’s date told their waitress to split everything down the middle, even though Victoria’s salad cost $12, and her date ordered all the expensive extras.

“I looked at this man, and I was in shock because, again, I don’t care about paying for my meal, but making me pay for half of yours is wild,” Victoria said.

“…That was officially the end of the date, and I looked at that man like, are you insane? What’s going on here?”

“And yeah, so I didn’t say anything, and I paid for half of his dinner because I didn’t like confrontation; I didn’t want to deal with it. I just paid, we left, and he dropped me off.”

Later on, Victoria’s date mentioned he had told his mom all about her and asked her to sleep over at his place (he lived with his parents and still shared a room with his brother).

Victoria said she was good and thought it was weird he told his mom about her after one date.

Do you have a worse first date story than that?

@victoriagee4 this is going to be weird if he sees this bc it’s really only for my friends but oh well lol one of the WORST FIRST DATES ever #foryoupage #fyp ? original sound – Victoria

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski