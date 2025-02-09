She Blew Up On A Guy For Constantly Bailing On Dates, But Then He Gave Her $1,000 In Cash And A New iPhone

Bill - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In 2024, TikToker Sydney Steinaker (@sydneysteinaker) met a guy online who she refers to as Mr. SpaceX because he invested in multiple aerospace companies, and one of those happened to be SpaceX. He was the one who reached out to her to ask if she wanted to go on a date.

He was tall, handsome, and had a bunch of travel photos on his profile, so she agreed to go on a date with him.

They planned to meet up during the weekend, but when the day of the date arrived, he messaged her saying that he couldn’t make it because he was still on his business trip.

After a few days passed, he arranged another date with Sydney. As she was getting ready for the rescheduled date, she received a call from him.

He had to cancel again, but this time, it was due to a charity golf event. He was unable to leave and was talking to a bunch of big investors.

While he was at the charity event, he stayed on the phone with her for 45 minutes, using that as a time to get to know her better.

They actually had a lot in common, so he told her that he was going to take a 20-minute helicopter ride down to see her. But, of course, he never showed up.

Later, he followed her on social media. His profile showed that he had over 100,000 followers and thousands of likes on his posts. However, when she searched his name online, several articles from major news outlets popped up.

Apparently, Mr. SpaceX was in trouble with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Sydney immediately started panicking.

Bill – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Then, he called her, asking if they could meet up in a few days. She told him that she had to go to New York City for an event.

He informed her that he had a place in NYC, so they could meet up there. She declined but she did invite him to be her date to the event. Again, he never made an appearance.

Later that night, Mr. SpaceX called her and apologized profusely for missing the event. He explained that he had been robbed at gunpoint. Sydney wasn’t really buying the story, but she proceeded to go on with her night.

After dinner, Sydney and her friends went to the club. Throughout the night, Mr. SpaceX kept calling her, but she ignored him.

When the club closed, she got a ride back to her hotel room. Back in her room, she realized that she had left her phone and wallet in the car.

In the morning, she received a FaceTime call from Mr. SpaceX on her laptop. She blew up at him for constantly bailing on their dates. Then, she apologized because she was stressed about her missing phone and wallet.

A few minutes later, he told her that there was a new phone waiting for her at Grand Central Station and that his driver would be outside her hotel in 15 minutes with some cash.

When she went downstairs, there was an SUV waiting. The driver rolled down the window, handed her an envelope, and drove off.

Inside the envelope, there was $1,000. Next, she went to Grand Central Station to see if there really would be a new phone for her. Sure enough, there was!

