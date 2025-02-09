Something Came Into His Room At Night, Pretending To Be His Mom, And Started Crawling Around On His Bedroom Floor

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker @theparanormalfiles was in high school, something came into his room at night, pretending to be his mother.

His family lived in a haunted house, but how it came to be haunted was unclear because they had built the house on empty land.

The day they moved in, they had already begun experiencing paranormal activity. He and his parents dropped off boxes at the new house and left his sister there while they went back to the old house to get more boxes of their stuff.

When they returned, they saw his sister removing the window screen and preparing to climb out of the house because she heard men talking in the kitchen. However, there had been no one else in the house at the time.

They proceeded to move into the house and settle into their new home. But he and his sister kept noticing weird things that were happening. They tried to tell their parents about it, but they didn’t believe them.

Then, in October 2013, he was lying in bed in his room when he heard someone in the kitchen moving dishes around.

He thought it was his mom, so he called out to her and asked if she could bring him a glass of water. She responded that she was coming, and he heard footsteps walk down the hallway to his bedroom door.

The footsteps stopped as they reached the door, and all he heard was silence. Then, his “mother” got down on all fours and started scurrying around on the carpet in his bedroom. He was surprised and loudly asked his mom what she was doing.

Once he turned on his phone flashlight, the noises stopped. He got chills because there was no one in the room.

Soon after, his sister came out of her bedroom next door and asked him what had happened. She had heard their mom’s voice and his screams.

That’s when they both went to tell their parents. The incident led to them hiring psychics to try to cleanse the house, but it didn’t work.

They discovered that the bodies of pioneer settlers may be buried underneath the house and are now haunting them.

