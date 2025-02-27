She Came Home One Day To Her Husband’s Ex-Wife Dressed In Nothing But A Towel After She Got The Keys From Her Daughter And Let Herself In

Several days ago, this woman was at work when her 17-year-old stepdaughter sent her an alarming text message.

Apparently, her husband’s ex-wife (the mother of her stepdaughter) was in their home, and her stepdaughter asked her to get back there immediately.

Her husband has been divorced from his ex-wife for eleven years, and he owns their house, but when he was still with his ex, she lived there too.

Twenty minutes after her stepdaughter texted her, as confused as she was, she was able to get home, and what she found was downright shocking.

“I came home from a work meeting and was unpleasantly surprised to find my husband’s ex-wife wandering around the house, fresh out of the shower, with only a towel wrapped around her body,” she explained.

“I felt absolutely hysterical, though I didn’t show it. She had the keys because her daughter (who is also my husband’s daughter) spends more time at our house than at hers, so she occasionally comes to “visit” her.”

The thing is, her husband’s ex-wife rarely stops by their house to spend time with her daughter. When she confronted her husband’s ex-wife that day, the woman had the nerve to make it seem as if she was acting like an irrational person!

And the best part is when she asked her husband’s ex-wife why on earth she was showering in her house, she did not have an answer for her.

She told her husband’s ex-wife to hand over the house keys and made it clear that she was not welcome to drop by unannounced and without her being there.

“My husband was asleep in the bedroom and had no idea that his ex-wife was even in the house. When I asked my stepdaughter why her mother had stayed, she simply said that she wasn’t planning to leave until her dad woke up. My mind immediately interpreted that as an attempt at seduction,” she added.

“In short, I took away the house keys and told her that it wasn’t necessary for her to come see her daughter on weekdays when my stepdaughter went to her house already on weekends.”

“If she needed to come over for something important, she had to ask for permission. She called me crazy, but my husband backed me up, which was the only reason she eventually left without making a scene.”

She checked the cameras in her house just to double-check what actually happened, and sure enough, her husband’s ex-wife let herself into their house while her husband was asleep with their baby.

Her husband had no clue that his ex-wife was wandering around while he was snoozing, and he was more furious than she was to find this all out.

However, she’s left thinking that perhaps she did not handle the situation with her husband’s ex in the best way. That being said, she’s not comfortable having this woman in her home when she’s not around.

