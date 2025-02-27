She’s Not Sure How To Tell Her Overweight Friend That Her Size Is Getting In The Way Of Finding The Perfect Man

kleberpicui - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you have a friend who’s chronically single, and from the outside looking in, you can completely tell why that is, do you owe it to them to break the news, or should you keep quiet for fear of offending them?

This woman has a friend named Q, and they’ve been close for fifteen long years. Q is an amazing, go-with-the-flow kind of girl with a big heart.

Ever since they were teenagers, Q has battled weight issues. She currently has to be 300 pounds, and because of that, she’s having the worst time finding men to date.

She’s essentially spent a decade supporting Q, whether that be in the form of pep talks or simply being there to encourage her, but since none of that has been effective, she’s left wondering if it’s time to tell Q the brutal truth.

Oh, and she has attempted to encourage Q to be more active by inviting her on hikes or asking her to complete fitness challenges with her, but to no avail.

She knows Q’s size is getting in the way of finding the perfect man, but she’s never had a hard time with her own body, so she has never felt comfortable saying anything to her.

“Plus, I know plenty of happily married couples who are overweight,” she explained. “Still, Q rarely gets matches on dating apps, and when she does, they often ghost her or are only interested in [sleeping with her].”

“When it comes to meeting people in person, she says men don’t pay her attention, and I’ve witnessed this firsthand.”

“Now that we’re in our early 30s, she’s starting to worry about finding a partner in time to have children. She puts effort into her appearance—nice clothes, hair, nails—and has a great job and an active social life. The only thing left that I can think of that might increase her options is working on her physical health.”

Q has sobbed about her single status for years on end, so she’s afraid that not pointing out the elephant in the room (Q’s size) is making her a bad friend.

She’s just not sure if it would be mean of her to say something, which is why she has held her tongue for so long.

Do you think she should tell Q her size is impacting her love life? And if you do think she should, how can she broach such a sensitive subject in a way that doesn’t hurt Q’s feelings?

