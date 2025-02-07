She Cried After Her Boyfriend Thoughtlessly Took Her Out For $1 Pizza As Their Valentine’s Day Date

James - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Five years ago, TikToker Bri (@brianneolsen) had been dating a guy for about six months. At the time, she was 21-years-old.

One day in January, she told him that Valentine’s Day was coming up and that she wanted to do something special. He agreed, but as January closed out, he still hadn’t mentioned anything about it.

So, Bri asked her friends to find out what he had planned for the most romantic holiday of the year. When they were all out at the bar together, she went to the bathroom to let her friends get to work. Her friends reported back to her that he made a dinner reservation and that there was nothing to worry about.

Bri was excited and bought a new outfit. She also got him presents and a bottle of wine. She even drew a picture of them accompanied by a heartfelt, handwritten letter.

When he arrived to pick her up, he presented a bouquet of flowers to her. On the way there, he tried to get her to guess where they were going. They were headed toward the beach, but there weren’t any nice restaurants in that area.

He ended up pulling into the parking lot of a shack that sold slices of pizza for a dollar each. They often stopped there to grab something to eat when they went to the beach.

To Bri’s horror, this was not a funny prank. He was serious about it, so they went inside to order pizza and beers.

They ate in silence. It was obvious that Bri was disappointed. Once they were done eating, he paid the $6 tab, and they left.

She tried to salvage the evening by suggesting they go out for dessert or to a cocktail bar or even opening the bottle of wine she got and sitting on the beach.

James – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But he said he needed to be up early in the morning, so they returned to Bri’s place and went straight to sleep. She lay on his bare chest and couldn’t help but cry about how the evening turned out. All the while, he pretended he didn’t know she was crying.

He never apologized or acknowledged her feelings. He simply took his gifts and left the next day. She continued dating him after that because she didn’t want to break up with someone over a bad Valentine’s Day dinner.

A few months later, she found out that he had been cheating on her the whole time they were together.

Since then, she has learned that men will show you exactly who they are by the way they treat you, and that guy clearly did not care about her at all.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan