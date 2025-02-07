Her Boyfriend Told Her She Had To Buy Her Own Engagement Ring, So They Broke Up After 10 Years Together

Natasha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A long-term relationship met its end partly because a man joked that if his girlfriend ever wanted to get engaged, she’d have to buy her own ring.

In November 2023, 24-year-old Trinity Tondeleir (@trinitytondeleir) and 26-year-old Brody Hawkins went viral on TikTok for not being engaged after 10 years of dating. They had been together since they were 13 years old.

The video received more than four million views, and hundreds of commenters warned that a breakup was on the horizon rather than a marriage proposal. The couple broke up a year later, fulfilling the prophecy foretold on TikTok.

At first, Tondeleir was surprised that so many people believed their relationship wouldn’t last. But after the breakup, she realized that Hawkins was not ready to take their relationship to the next level due to the comments about her needing to buy her own engagement ring, even if it was meant to be a joke.

“The ring situation was part of our breakup, but it represented something much deeper…When he began making ‘jokes’ about me having to buy my own engagement ring, it was heartbreaking,” Tondeleir said.

“I’ve always envisioned marriage as a partnership where both people celebrate each other’s growth and commit fully to building a life together.”

In response to a follow-up video posted by Tondeleir a year later, around the time of the breakup, many people showed their sympathy and shared similar experiences. They also let her know there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“I only found my husband after a seven-year relationship! He proposed within nine months. Sometimes, you’re faced with a roadblock before you find your perfect match,” commented one TikTok user.

“My boyfriend of 7 years cheated on me with our mutual friend’s wife while I was pregnant. Two years later, I am engaged to the love of my life and 3 months pregnant. Better things ahead,” stated another.

Natasha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I am so sorry; I can’t imagine how hard this must be. Your community is here for you. Take all the time you need,” added a third.

Despite the challenges she has faced, Tondeleir is hopeful for the future. She looks forward to being a wife and a mother with the right person who shares her values and is ready to build a life together.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan