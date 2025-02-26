She Blamed Her Friend For Being The Reason Why Dating Apps Are Awful Since She Strings Guys Along

I met my husband on a dating app, but that was quite a number of years ago, and anytime I talk to people who are actively using dating apps these days, they all say the same thing: it’s kind of a dumpster fire out there.

While this woman is happily in a relationship, her 29-year-old friend has every dating app that you can download.

“She’s constantly swiping, matching, and going on dates, but she never actually likes anyone. She’ll find the tiniest reason to lose interest,” she explained.

Initially, she got a kick out of her friend’s dating life, or lack thereof, as her friend always had a fun tale to share with her.

She knows dating in the real world has reached an absurd level right now, and she thinks everyone has a single friend or two with an insane story, so the entertainment is real.

However, as time wore on, she came to see that her friend acts like dating is simply one big game to her – it’s not a means of finding a partner.

“She’ll message guys for entertainment when she’s bored but has zero intention of meeting them. She even keeps a few guys in a “rotation” just for compliments,” she added.

“Meanwhile, she constantly complains that her standards aren’t being met and stuff like that. Very cliche. As soon as I realized this, I was kind of amazed [at] how I couldn’t really see this from before. It wasn’t as obvious as I thought it’d be.”

Then, her friend ended up matching with a man whom she and her boyfriend know quite well. This man is pretty amazing, and he’s trying to find a committed relationship now that he’s moved on from his ex.

Her friend spent several days bombarding this man with messages, and she was thrilled, thinking they would make a great couple.

But her friend wound up ghosting this guy, using the excuse that she was not really feeling into him. And that was what made her snap.

“I called her out, saying straight, “You’re literally the reason dating apps suck,” I thought about it later; maybe it was a VERY harsh line, but still,” she continued.

Her friend got mad at her and hit back that she was looking for a fun time and insisted dating apps are supposed to not be that serious.

Her friend is always going on and on about how there are no nice guys left, but her friend strings guys along and isn’t trying to meet someone.

She has talked to a couple of friends who think that what she had to say was super mean. Some of them have defended her one friend she told off, saying she does not owe men anything.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to blame her friend for being the reason dating apps are atrocious.

What do you think?

