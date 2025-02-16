She Might Lose Her Job After Filing A CPS Report Over The Two Special Needs Children She Works With At A School

This woman has a job working with children at a school, and she is a mandated reporter, meaning that if she thinks a child is being abused, she has to report it to the proper authorities.

She works with two children who have special needs, and they are sadly severely neglected while at home. These children tell her on a daily basis that they have zero food in their house.

They also tell her that the adults they live with are selling illegal substances, and it’s happening under their roof. Throughout the last six months, these kids have even been locked out of the home on multiple occasions.

“These kids have gone as far as stealing cough drops out of my coat pockets because they’re so hungry, and there’s no food at home. Cough drops. That day broke me in a way that I don’t know how to describe in words,” she explained.

“I wrote up incident reports every day for the past 6 months. I’ve had them processed and sent over to the school district every day, who has done absolutely nothing.”

Her district has failed to step in and help the kids, and the kids are currently saying that their home life is getting more and more unsafe for them.

She’s terrified that something awful will happen to the children one day. She had to use Naloxone on the eight-year-old child she’s concerned about two different times.

She literally cries herself to sleep at night if she’s not busy awake and worrying about the children. She and a few teachers at the school have tried to do what they can for the kids, but it’s clear they need more support.

She and the teachers make sure the children have basics and even food since they don’t get any of that at home.

“I should also say that the communication at this school district is as clear as mud, if you’re lucky enough to get a word out of them,” she said.

“Because of that, I went to the police personally and filed the CPS report out of concern for these two kiddos. The police jumped on the school district about it, who then got mad at me and said that “I made them look stupid” and “went over their heads” instead of following their procedures; the school district is now threatening to fire me over this.”

“The cops are now involved and are actively trying to help the situation, much to the school district’s displeasure.”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to file the CPS report after the school failed to help these kids out.

