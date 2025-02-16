He’s Having A Hard Time Dating Since He Can’t Find Women Who Want To Be Child-Free

bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last Friday, this man in his mid-30s sadly got stood up on a date. He actually took the last three years off from dating, and he’s only just dipping his toe back into the waters of love.

He took a hiatus from romance after he got canceled on or stood up four times in a row, so he thought the universe was giving him a hint to quit.

Instead of investing his time, energy, and attention into women, he’s spent the last few years making sure he can live a life that he adores and is proud of.

He can honestly sit here and say that he likes his life and is happy, but he would now like to find a woman to share all of that with.

“It hit me even more now because my sister just got married a week ago, and I realized I’m the only single one left on both sides of my family. So it was a bit lonely. I decided to try again,” he explained.

“I think my biggest issue is my requirements to date. I am dating with intention, not just hookups or something casual; I want monogamy, and the kicker is I want a child-free life.”

He’s undergone a procedure to ensure he can’t have kids, and he’s also not interested in adopting. Kids are literally the only dealbreaker for him.

Since he is not interested in being a dad, he can’t find that many women to date. Add in normal struggles with compatibility, and that’s left him with no options.

Also, his overall appearance isn’t something that he believes women are swooning over, so he’s got a lot counting against him on his quest for love.

“I’m short (5’5″) and bald (shaved head), and though I’m not insecure about it now like I was in high school, I can’t deny that most women won’t find me attractive because of that,” he said.

“Four years ago, a friend of mine tried to set me up with a friend of hers from her work. It was actually a good date, and I had a good time. The issue was I overheard her telling my friend at a party that she didn’t find me physically attractive, but she still wanted to see me again.”

“Though our thoughts on living child-free aligned, I couldn’t bring myself to ask her out again because I didn’t want a relationship with a woman who wasn’t physically…attracted to me. I just didn’t think she would be capable of loving me like a lover, if that makes sense.”

So, here he is, curious if perhaps giving up on that girl was a big error on his part. He’s torn, as sometimes he thinks he messed up not wanting to see her again, and other times he knows it was for the best.

He did like that girl a lot, so he is aware that he’s got it in him to feel some type of way about a woman. He wants to think there’s a perfect match out there in the world for him who will love him the way he wants to be loved.

All that doesn’t change that he is finding it more and more challenging to come across women in the dating pool who are fine with being child-free.

He even put that he does not want children on his dating profile, but so many women he encounters online have clearly expressed their interest in having kids.

“I know I’m doing it to myself by being rigid. I just want more than what I seem to be getting,” he continued. “I would appreciate thoughts and advice.”

“I was definitely a little sore after getting stood up a couple of days ago to the point where I deleted Hinge. But have since gotten back on.”

What advice do you have for him?

