She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Got Wasted, Tried To Kiss Her, And Asked If Anyone Ever Told Her She Looks Trans

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

The classic friend-of-a-friend setup rarely works out, although you would think that someone who knows you well can find the perfect match for you.

It sounds good in theory, but just be warned: it will likely end in disaster. You can ask TikToker Bella (@thealchemists_garden); she found this out the hard way.

Eight years ago, she went on a second date with a guy her friend tried to set her up with, and it was a train wreck of a night.

They went to a bar to watch a football game, but instead of being a good sport and cheering on his team, he was busy getting unbelievably wasted.

He was behaving so rudely and inappropriately that she could no longer stand it. So, she went outside for a smoke and some fresh air, which gave her an opportunity to get away from him and the secondhand embarrassment for a bit.

When he finally figured out where she was, he came outside, looked at her, and told her that she was cute when she was mad. Then, in the spirit of poor decision-making, he proceeded to try to kiss her.

When she leaned away to avoid the kiss, he did not take the hint and back down with dignity. Instead, he looked down at the ground and asked her if anyone had ever told her she looked like a transgender person because of her strong jawline and deep voice.

That just made an awkward situation even worse. It could not get any less romantic than with unsolicited comments on someone’s facial features, and of course, the transphobia.

It just goes to show that friends and family might mean well, but their matchmaking skills are questionable at best.

The next time someone declares that they know the perfect person for you, make sure to take extra caution.

Your friend may have great taste in brunch spots, but perhaps you can’t say the same for their taste in potential partners.

If you don’t want to dodge drunken kisses and backhanded compliments all night long, you should probably maintain full control of your own dating life.

