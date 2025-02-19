She Went On A Date With A Snobby Guy Who Bashed People Who Lived With Their Parents And Made Her Feel Terrible About Herself

Marcos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Five years ago, Sarena, who goes by @simplysarenawellness on TikTok, went out on a pretty terrible date that left her feeling bad about herself.

It was the summer of 2020, and she met this guy on a dating app. They traded numbers and made plans to go to an upscale taco place for their first date.

As soon as Sarena met this guy in person, he came across as extremely pretentious, which gave her the ick for sure.

They sat outside that night, and Sarena said she was chilly. Her date mentioned she could go back to her car and get her sweater, but Sarena just knew if she stepped away from the table, she would be driving herself home since the date was that bad.

Sarena and this guy ordered food, and he went on and on about how he lives in an upscale part of town and has an apartment with an amazing view.

He also threw in there that he made a ton of money, so Sarena was getting the picture that he thought quite highly of himself.

“And then, he started putting down people who don’t make a lot of money, kind of [saying bad things] about people our own age who still lived at home with their parents,” Sarena explained in her video.

Back then, Sarena was living with her mom and dad. She lost the job she loved due to the pandemic, and she found another part-time one, but she was incapable of going back to full-time because of the pandemic.

“So I wasn’t making that much money, and I was living at home, so basically this guy was [saying bad things] about my life, and I felt really, really bad about myself,” she added.

Sarena was already feeling terrible about where her life had ended up because of things outside of her control, and her snobby date was not helping things.

Sarena was ready to go home and knew she never wanted to see this guy ever again in her life. He paid for their dinner and walked her out to her car.

Surprisingly, this guy leaned in to kiss her, and Sarena tried to hug him instead. He awkwardly grazed the side of her cheek since she turned.

A day later, this guy reached out to Sarena for a second date, and she was honest and told him she wasn’t interested, which made him angry. Sarena couldn’t help but feel shocked over how rude this guy was.

“You don’t even know my situation. It was pretty bold of him to say the things he said, not knowing my situation at all and not realizing that he was totally talking about someone just like me,” Sarena concluded.

