She Discovered Her Husband Cheated On Her With His Ex, And Now She’s Developing Feelings For Her Friend

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A couple of weeks back, this 29-year-old woman got super ill. Then her phone broke, and she had to use her husband’s old phone.

The phone is so old it’s from when she and her husband first began dating. Within her husband’s phone, she came across a hidden folder of photos featuring some other woman and his ex.

She kept snooping and uncovered details of how her husband attempted to get back together with his ex while they were in a relationship. Not only that, he cheated on her and slept with his ex a few times!

“He also asked me to dye my hair red, and through our relationship, I did it twice for him,” she explained.

Why is this weird? Well, her husband’s ex has red hair! So it weirdly seems like her husband was trying to get her to look more like his ex. Yikes.

She went straight to her husband with the evidence she had that he cheated on her, and he confessed that he was terrified at the start of their relationship.

He had only dated his ex before her, and his ex constantly cheated on him. He acknowledged that it was wrong of him to try to get his ex back, and he could see she was not about to change. Maybe that’s why he moved on and picked her.

She admitted that she feels like she was never her husband’s first choice, though he argued that was not true at all.

She then pointed out that she feels as if their marriage was built on a lie. She knows her husband has also looked up his ex online somewhat recently, so he most likely isn’t over her at all.

Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Something in me has died since I found this out. I don’t feel like he chose me I feel like he settled with me,” she said.

Now, she has a close male friend that she spends time with during the week since they have shared interests. She’s attempted to get her husband to participate in her hobbies, but he’s not interested, so she’s gone at it alone and made wonderful friends along the way.





She has since developed feelings for her male friend. She can’t pinpoint when her crush first developed, but she knows it’s not appropriate, and she feels guilty.

There’s also a part of her that thinks picturing her male friend as everything her husband isn’t is feeding her desire for him.

She’s not going to act on her feelings since her friend is a nice guy who does not need to get caught up in the messiness of her life. She also cannot stop spending time around him, as that entails quitting her hobbies.

“I feel betrayed by my husband and like our entire relationship is based off of a lie. I’ve developed a crush on a friend. I also don’t feel it’s reciprocated, or if it is, it would never be acted on because of each person’s value system,” she added.

“Is this normal? To develop a crush like this in the midst of betrayal? A part of me wonders if I settled in life. I’ve been with the same person since I was 21, and it started off as a second choice.”

“I thought I was his first choice. I think there’s a part of me that’s broken and wishes I could be someone’s first choice.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski