She Went On A Sushi Date With A Guy Who Said He Broke Out Of A Psych Ward And Walked 27 Miles Home With No Shoes On

Lauren, who goes by @lauroleee on TikTok, had a bad experience with online dating, so she took an entire year off.

But then, in January of 2023, Lauren decided to give the apps another go and downloaded one. Lauren’s coworker advised her not to speak to a guy too much before agreeing to a first date so she could avoid overthinking things.

That proved to be an awful plan, but Lauren knew her coworker was just trying to help. Anyway, Lauren started talking with a guy who asked her out on a sushi date.

She said yes, and that night, she got to the restaurant before the guy. Their table wasn’t ready, so Lauren went back outside to wait in her car.

Her date then arrived and asked if she wanted to hang out in his car while they kept on waiting, which Lauren agreed to.

This guy indicated on his profile that he was originally from Louisiana, but he talked like your average California surfer dude, which confused Lauren.

“He told me about how he once went to the psych ward, and they diagnosed him with multiple personality disorder,” Lauren explained in her video.

“He said that he eventually broke out. He claims that when he broke out of the psych ward, he had to walk 27 miles home with shards of glass in his feet because he was barefoot.”

Then, when he arrived back at his house, he found out that the guy who he’d been purchasing illegal substances from swiped his pet bunny.

Lauren’s date told her all of this crazy information within five minutes of knowing her as they sat there in his car.

Lauren wracked her brain with an excuse to get out of having dinner with him, but as she was thinking, the restaurant informed them that their table was finally ready.

After she sat down with this guy to eat sushi, he kept on telling her outlandish stories about his life as he munched exclusively on California rolls.

Adding to the uneasy factor, a girl sitting right beside them was obviously besties with the sushi chef, and Lauren was worried that those two were overhearing the insanity of the date.

45 minutes later, their date was done, they left the restaurant, and Lauren excitedly watched this guy drive away.

Then, Lauren rushed back into the restaurant and told the girl sitting next to her and the sushi chef that she had the worst time.

The girl and the sushi chef laughed as this girl replied that she could tell Laurent was on a bad date as soon as she sat down.

“I just really felt like I had to clear the air,” Lauren clarified. “I go to my best friend’s house afterward, and I tell her everything.”

Lauren’s best friend said she should probably get off dating apps since she was not having good luck at all with meeting men.

