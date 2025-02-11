She’s Stuck Between Her Bridezilla Baby Sister And Envious Older Sister, But With One Month Until The Wedding, Everything Is Heading South

This woman is the second child among three girls, so being in the middle is nothing new. But it’s getting uncomfortable for her now that she’s stuck between her bridezilla baby sister and her envious older sister.

Her baby sister’s wedding is happening in March, but with a month to go, none of them have bridesmaid dresses, and everything is just heading south with the lack of planning and family drama.

“Her wedding will have around 250 guests at one of the most extravagant (expensive) venues on the East Coast,” she explained.

“She has been engaged for 2 years now and hasn’t asked anyone to be in her party up until October of last year.”

“She gave us the cute little boxes; she asked my niece and nephew by handing them each a $20 bill to be Jr. bridesmaid and groomsmen.”

She questioned her baby sister about whether or not her daughter would be included in the wedding, and her baby sister responded she should have “assumed” that was the case. Well, ok then.

When it came time for her baby sister to pick out her wedding dress, that was a whole nightmare in itself. Her baby sister does not have a job and only made appointments to see dresses on weekdays since the weekends are reserved for spending time with her husband-to-be.

Oh, and her baby sister doesn’t even live with the guy, as she’s living at home with their mom and dad at the moment.

“…Here is where my older sister fits in. While she [baby sister] was picking out dresses, she [older sister] was using an inflation calculator to see how much my parents were spending on her younger sister compared to her own dress 15 years ago. She sat in silence the whole time, fuming,” she added.

Moving on to the bridal shower, that’s an event she’s been trying to pull together for the last several months, but her baby sister won’t let her plan it without providing input on every single detail.

Her baby sister is concerned about her image and things looking a certain way. Her baby sister has decided on the venue she wants, but they’re trying to organize the decorations.

“My sister is expecting me, my SIL, and [my] older sister to foot the bill for the ridiculous and expensive decorations for this shower because she told me she has a certain vision she wants to stick to, which normally, that’s fine if it were in our budget,” she continued.

“The real issue is she has 3 other bridesmaids. She told me yesterday that they’re not going to have to pay for anything because 2 of them are buying plane tickets to get here, and the other one is making cookies for the dessert table.”

Her older sister is having an absolute meltdown since their baby sister is acting so entitled and weird. Her older sister has promised she’s not buying their baby sister a wedding present since she didn’t receive one for her wedding.

The thing is, their baby sister was 10-years-old when her older sister tied the knot, so she was just a child who couldn’t have gone out and purchased anything for her.

While she’s trying to calm down her older sister, she’s also attempting to get her baby sister to fork over her “vision board” so she can hurry up and make her decorations in just a couple of weeks so the bridal shower isn’t a disaster.

They have to skip out on the bachelorette party as they don’t have enough time before the wedding, and her baby sister failed to make the necessary decisions around it.



“As far as bridesmaid dresses go, I hope she’s okay with a Juicy velour tracksuit from Sam’s Club at this point because IDK how she expects us, who are all very different shapes and sizes, to get dresses that fit by March,” she continued.

Here she is, stuck in the middle and wondering what on earth she should do.

What advice do you have for her?

