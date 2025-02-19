She’s A Funeral Director Sharing The Brutal Truths She’s Learned About Life, Thanks To Death

R_boe - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Melissa Jo, who goes by @funeralbabe on TikTok, has a career as a funeral director, and she’s sharing the five brutal truths she’s learned about life courtesy of death.

Melissa says she’s not sharing this information with you in an attempt to scare you – she wants you to stop and think about how short our time on this earth is, and how easy it is to focus on the things that don’t really matter in the end.

Or, as Melissa says in her caption, which I adore, “Life is fragile, time is short, and love is the only thing that lasts. So make it count.”

She doesn’t want you to be full of regret so she’s passing along these life lessons to you. Her first brutal truth is seemingly obvious, but Melissa says one day, you will die.

“It does seem like everybody thinks it’s never going to happen to them, so I’m going to hold your hand when I say this: you are going to die,” Melissa explained in her video.

“One day. I don’t know when. I do know that right now, roughly 150,000 people do not have a tomorrow.”

Brutal truth number two is that everyone you cherish and love will also no longer be on this earth one day. Melissa reminds you to please call your parents and loved ones and make the time to spend with them since you never know when your time is up.

Three: Melissa says you are never too busy to do something – it’s simply that you are not prioritizing the correct things.

Sadly, Melissa witnesses this constantly; people grieve the loss of the loved ones they never made the time for, yet they could have.

R_boe – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

“That, my friend, is a type of grief and pain that is so indescribable and so avoidable,” Melissa added.

Melissa’s fourth brutal truth is that whatever it is you are chasing after in your life will no longer matter in the end, and she’s sorry that’s especially difficult for some people to hear.

“Money, status, the perfect image, none of it matters. None of it follows you, and I assure you that nobody is going to be standing over your casket talking about what car who drove,” Melissa said.

She’s buried many people who didn’t touch the money they saved up for retirement or didn’t take any of their vacation days at work.

You can’t take it with you, as they say, and Melissa reassures you that none of your funeral guests will be chatting about how hot you were or how cool your belongings were.

Melissa sagely points out people simply remember how you made them feel in your time here, so don’t let that be lost on you. All the encounters you have with people are tied to the legacy you leave behind.

Melissa’s fifth and final brutal truth?

“You, me, everyone will someday be a memory, sooner than we think, and that should not sound depressing – no, no, no – that should sound liberating,” Melissa continued.

“One life, we only get to do it one time, so why the [heck] are you not running like you are on fire, chasing your wildest dreams? What are you doing?”

Melissa blows us all a kiss, and there you have it: all the impactful things death has taught her about life. What do you think?

