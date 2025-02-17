She’s Suing A Mommy Influencer For Posting A Nasty Video Of Her And Her Husband Home Shopping

This 39-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband are in the middle of shopping for a new house to buy after needing more space than their current one offers.

They reside in the suburbs outside of a major city, and she works as an architect while her husband has a job as a lawyer.

They’re trying to find a house that has a decent foundation but that they can redo to fit their own style, and it’s not hard for her to put that kind of work in, given her career and how she knows a lot of people who can help her with renovations.

Two weeks ago, she and her husband went to see a house that seemed like a great option for them. It was a good price, though it needed work.

Four days ago, one of her friends texted her a link to a social media video posted by a local mommy influencer who owns the house she recently looked at.

“I click on it, and it’s a security camera video of my husband and I walking through the home on a tour with our realtor, and she’s taken all the clips where I was talking about things that I didn’t like or what I would change, and spliced it up so it looks like I’m being highly critical of her home,” she explained.

“The rest of the video is her saying she would never sell to us because we are ‘mean and nasty people.’ Our faces are clearly visible in the videos, I might add.”

“My husband drafted up a cease and desist letter yesterday threatening legal action unless she removes the videos, and now she’s blasting us all over town to kingdom come with her little army of mommy trolls on my husband’s law firm social media accounts and my firm’s webpage (mind you I’m the owner of my firm so it doesn’t make a difference for me, but it does for my husband).”

This mommy influencer has not removed the video, so it seems they will be seeing her in court.

Her realtor is super humiliated, as is the realtor of the mommy influencer. She and her husband will no longer be trying to buy this home, and they’re going to take a time out from home shopping while they deal with this insanity.

Two friends of hers think that she shouldn’t have taken any action against the mommy influencer since they feel things like this have a way of blowing over.

She doesn’t agree and believes she has every right to stand up for herself and her husband after they were publicly painted in such a negative light.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to threaten to sue the mommy influencer over the video.

What do you think?

