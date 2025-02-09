Her Wedding’s In Days, But Her Fiancé Hasn’t Told His Parents They’re Getting Married And Treats Her Like A Dirty Secret

This woman is American, and her fiancé was born in India (as well as raised there). From the start, she knew that there was a lot going against their love for one another.

People have tried to warn her about how Indian men are with their parents, and she can see after doing a bit of research online that’s an enormous reason why couples get divorced.

So, she’s not exactly surprised here that her in-laws are coming between her and her fiancé, but the kicker is, she’s never met them, and they don’t know about the wedding that’s happening in eight days.

Now, her fiancé is younger than she is, and while he’s never gotten married before, she has. She got divorced from her first husband, and they have three children together.

“When he told his family about me, they were not happy. I’m not sure which bothers them the most,” but I believe it is the age difference. I realize it could be many other things as well,” she explained.

“Since the parents voiced their disapproval, he has kept the relationship completely under wraps. And this has been a point of contention since June. Like any couple, we have arguments, but this is the only one that we haven’t been able to talk through.”

She was not shocked when her fiancé told her that his parents disapproved of their relationship. She can understand that she’s kind of the opposite of what Indian women are expected to be.

She’s neither pure nor demure. She’s outspoken, and she doesn’t think you have to bow down to a man simply because you’re a woman.

Her fiancé’s family is extremely traditional, but she thought that perhaps they could come around and be open to her.

That hasn’t happened, and instead, her fiancé has done everything possible to keep her sidelined from what goes on with his family.

“Now we are getting married in 8 days, and there’s no end in sight of this problem, and he’s basically made it clear it’s not going to change,” she added.

“And I’ve told him many times that it’s not acceptable to me to be treated as a dirty secret he has to hide.”

When her fiancé goes to see his parents, he refuses to speak to her. She’s asked if she can meet them, and he hasn’t allowed that.

The only member of her fiancé’s family that she has met is one single cousin. That’s it. She knows her fiancé is keeping her completely separated from his life alongside his loved ones, and that truly hurts.

She’s made it clear she would like her fiancé to tell his mom and dad about their quickly approaching wedding and try to be cool about it.

“But he says if he told them he was getting married now, it would be as jarring to the family as though someone had died. That doesn’t make me feel good to be likened to that,” she continued.

“My family has mixed opinions, but I’ve never hidden the relationship. And I know I’m assigning my American values here, but I feel he chose me, so [he] should be willing to stand up for me even to his parents. Let them decide how to feel about it.”

“My question is, am I fooling myself to think this can be worked through? If I cancel the wedding, we get no refund [for] expenses. They’ve offered to let me reschedule once, but I have to decide by tomorrow. I love him so much, and I believe he loves me too. I don’t want to end a good thing over this. But I can’t accept this.”

After thinking it over, she ultimately decided to postpone her wedding so she won’t be tying the knot in eight days.

If her fiancé can’t speak to his family about them getting married in the future, she’s afraid that she’s going to have to think twice about spending her life with this man.

Do you think it’s weird her fiancé isn’t comfortable with telling his family they’re getting married?

