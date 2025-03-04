A Girl Laughed At Him When He Asked Her Out On A Second Date

Exactly one week ago, this man met a girl on a dating app. They started chit-chatting, and even though he didn’t feel like this girl was “his type,” he still kept communicating with her.

He thought they got along well and so he was keeping an open mind, even though she was kind of strange and far too earnest for his liking. She was nice, so he entertained her.

This girl began suggesting that he take her out on a date, so he invited her to come grab lunch with him, and she said yes.

“We went, stayed 2 hours talking, and we both had a good time. I know she did because she point blank asked for my number at the end (I deliberately hadn’t asked her before for hers),” he explained.

He did not ask her out on a second date as their first one came to a close, as he’s been given the advice to wait a couple of days before suggesting another date, since it can come across as desperate.

But anyway, he was still talking to this girl in the days that followed their first date. It seemed that she was losing interest, as she quit responding to him.

“I figured her interest was waning, so I asked her out again. I was expecting either to get ghosted, told no, or given a lame excuse, but instead, she replied “lol” and didn’t respond further when I asked for clarification,” he added.

“We’re both in our thirties, dating for intent, so that level of spite really annoyed me. I’m a pretty thick-skinned dude, so it didn’t work as she intended, but the fact she deliberately attempted to hurt someone like that tells me my initial instincts about her being a bit off were right and she did me a favor.”

“I just wish she’d shown her true colors early on instead of talking to me for weeks first. Fortunately… [I] hadn’t caught feelings yet, so I didn’t really lose anything except patience.”

Do you think he moved too slowly?

