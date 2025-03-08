He Got Dumped For Liking His Cousin’s Bikini Photo On Social Media

Insecurity is one of those things I feel like we don’t talk about enough. Or rather, we don’t really illuminate how toxic it can be and how it can quickly wreck your romance.

Six months ago, this 33-year-old man began dating a 31-year-old woman. She was hesitant to label their relationship, but they did have the exclusivity chat.

Everything was going great with this girl (who we can’t refer to as his girlfriend though for the sake of all this since she didn’t want that title).

However, last week, she asked him out of the blue if he’s the kind of guy who likes steamy photos of women on social media.

He said he didn’t do that since that is the honest truth. This is not a hobby that he participates in in his free time.

“She then calls me a liar and shows me a picture I liked of a girl at the beach wearing a bikini,” he explained.

“I told her that it was my cousin and she got really upset saying how could I normalize liking an almost naked picture of someone and lying about it. I told her…that she’s like a sister to me so liking the picture was a reaction when she posts.”

He only liked his cousin’s photo because it’s his cousin. It had nothing to do with the beach or the bikini or anything nefarious.

Following a candid conversation about the bikini photo, this girl kept on dredging up the photo. She could not move past it and insisted it was upsetting to her.

Whenever she did this, his response to her was to ask her to take a moment to consider the situation from his side of things.

“I even apologized to her and explained that I don’t like random women’s pictures. She basically said she wouldn’t be able to trust me and broke things off,” he said.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because I validated all her feelings and told her my feelings as well but I am not sure if I did something wrong.”

“I really like her and want to continue dating her but I’m not really sure how to handle this. What is your opinion on this?”

