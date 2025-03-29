An Old Man Asked Her Out While She Was In A Home Improvement Store

While TikToker Crystian Clinton (@crystianclinton) was at a home improvement store looking for a specific screw, an older man approached her and asked if she needed help.

As someone who did not know much about screws, she gratefully accepted the assistance. He started talking to her about the right kind of screws.

She thought the man was super nice for taking the time to help her and that he must see her as a daughter figure.

But then, he went on to say that he had lived in this town for three and a half years and asked her if she had ever been to this one Mexican restaurant.

When she said no, he told her that he would take her there. She laughed and ignored the comment, and continued to listen to him talk.

He brought up a few other restaurants in the area, saying that he was serious about dinner and wanted to go out on a date with her. He asked for her phone number, and she decided to give it to him, not thinking anything would come of it.

Immediately after leaving the store, he texted her a selfie and proceeded to make dinner plans. Later, she told her friends about the interaction.

They encouraged her to go out with him because it seemed like it would be a harmless outing.

But she was in no state to go on a date because her fiancé had passed away just five months ago. So, she had to use ChatGPT to write a text message to the old man that would let him down gently.

AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A few TikTok users in the comments section could relate because they had also suffered the loss of their significant other, and they shared stories about how they felt toward dating at first.

“Crazy thing is…that exact thing happened to me, except it was 2010, he was my age, ChatGPT wasn’t a thing, so I went on the date, then freaked out and ghosted him, and after, he wouldn’t quit calling me and texting. I finally told him my husband died six months prior, and I’m freaking out,” commented one user.

“Only a few months after my husband passed away, I had a client (I cut hair) ask me out. I was in shock. I said I was not ready at all for that, and this man’s response was, ‘Can I ask again later?'” wrote another.

