He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Gave Him An Ultimatum To Make Him Pay Off Her Sister’s Student Loans

be free - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 28-year-old man started dating his 26-year-old girlfriend. Now, a couple of months back, he ended up winning $80,000 at a casino.

He says the amount didn’t change his life, but it was a welcome addition to his bank account, and he then did something quite generous with the cash.

“My girlfriend has been struggling with student loans (about $35K), so I decided to help her out and paid them off completely. She was super grateful at first, crying and thanking me for weeks,” he said.

A week ago, his girlfriend brought up that her 24-year-old sister was struggling with her student loan debt, which totalled $42,000.

His girlfriend began not so subtly suggesting that he pay off her sister’s student loans too. He did laugh initially, as he thought his girlfriend had to be joking about this.

But nope – it turns out his girlfriend was serious, and then she got more demanding and aggressive about him stepping in to help her sister.

“She got increasingly pushy about it, saying things like “You have plenty left” and “It’s selfish to help me but not my sister” and “Family helps family,” he added.

“I explained that while I care about her family, I’m not responsible for her sister’s loans. I already did something generous that most boyfriends wouldn’t do, and her sister’s finances aren’t my responsibility.”

“This turned into a massive fight where she called me selfish and greedy. She literally said, “What’s the point of having money if you don’t help people with it?” She then gave me an ultimatum: either pay her sister’s loans or she’d reconsider our relationship.”

He dumped his girlfriend instantly after that. Ever since his girlfriend has been calling and texting him nonstop to say he acted irrationally.

His girlfriend’s whole family currently believes he’s a jerk, so he’s left wondering if he is for how he handled all of this.

