Her Parents Kicked Her Out Of Their House, So Now That They’re Struggling Financially And Want To Move In With Her, She’s Saying No

Growing up, this 28-year-old woman’s parents ran a very strict house. Her mom and dad thought that there was nothing more important in life than their reputations.

Her parents learned that she had a boyfriend back when she was 18, and they were not approving of the guy.

“They gave me an ultimatum: break up with him or leave. I chose to leave,” she explained. “I struggled. I worked multiple jobs, couch-surfed, and eventually got on my feet.”

“My boyfriend (now husband) and I built a life together. I went to college, got a decent job, and we recently bought our first home.”

Currently, her mom and dad are having a tough time financially. Her dad ended up losing his job, and her mom’s health is poor.

Her mom and dad recently asked if they could move in with her and her husband for a bit considering they’re down on their luck.

She did stop to think about their request, however, she thought back to how she got kicked out of the house and how awful they were to her when she really needed them.

“They never once checked on me, never offered help. I asked my younger brother (24M) why they didn’t call me all those years, and he admitted they were embarrassed that I had “disrespected” them,” she said.

“I told them no. I wasn’t cruel about it, just firm. I said I hoped they’d find a solution, but we couldn’t take them in.”

“My mom started crying, saying, “Family takes care of family.” My dad called me ungrateful and said they “did what was best” back then.”

The rest of her family is aware of the drama, and some of them believe she should forgive, forget, and provide assistance to her parents, while the other ones think she’s right to decline to let them move in.

Her brother feels she should give them money at the very least. Do you think she should let her parents live with her?

