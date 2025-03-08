Bethenny Frankel Went On A Date With A Guy Who Screamed At The Manager And Was Rude To The Waitress

You can always count on Bethenny Frankel to be the breath of fresh air we all need, and recently, she had some dating words of wisdom to share after going out with a guy who screamed at the manager and was rude to the waitress.

Oh, and the way Bethenny handled all of this was perfect. But let’s rewind to three nights ago, which was the evening of the awful date.

“I’m going to tell you a very upsetting story that I think can help a lot of young women in an uncomfortable situation,” Bethenny explained in her video.

“So last night, I go out with someone. Handsome, very successful, interesting, decent conversation. He orders a sliced rib eye and a salad.”

After the food got to their table, Bethenny’s date told their waitress they didn’t receive utensils to serve their food with, though they did have their forks and knives.

The waitress got them two spoons, and they dug into the steak. Bethenny went for the pieces on the end, as the steak was completely rare in the middle, despite them having asked for medium rare.

Bethenny’s date questioned her about how she liked the food, and Bethenny mentioned it was a bit underdone, though it was delicious.

He said they should send the steak back and told Bethenny not to eat it. Finally, Bethenny agreed to send it back to the kitchen, and her date insisted that she keep the two pieces she had on her plate already.

When the waitress came back to the table, Bethenny’s date said their steak was not properly cooked before adding that she never brought more utensils for them.

He began to get nasty with the waitress and really laced into the girl for failing to bring over those extra pieces of silverware.

“And then I think she thought he meant why didn’t you serve us, because it was so aggressive, and she said, ‘We don’t do that,'” Bethenny added.

Bethenny’s date snapped back that he and Bethenny “were not farmers,” and the manager walked over to get involved.

The manager asked what was happening, and Bethenny’s date escalated things further as Bethenny was basically having a panic attack in the restaurant.

Bethenny’s date stood up from the table and got in the manager’s face, even though the manager was trying to help resolve things.

Bethenny’s date was obviously keen to pick a fight and kept being rude to everyone. He then turned to Bethenny and said they needed to leave.

Bethenny felt like he was speaking to her as if they had spent the last two decades as a married couple or something.

Amid the screaming, Bethenny snuck out into the alleyway and phoned her driver to pick her up. Later on, she called the manager of the restaurant and apologized on her date’s behalf like a class act.

“So the cautionary tale for women is the second something feels uncomfortable, the second something seems off, you trust your gut, you GTFO, ok? You don’t care what someone thinks,” Bethenny continued.

“You don’t care what it looks like. You don’t comment…because your gut is right.”

Have you ever been on a date with someone who was rude to the waitstaff? My mom always taught me that was the biggest red flag on a date!

