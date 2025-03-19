Her 80-Year-Old Boyfriend Broke Up With Her After Saying He Thought He Was Too Old For Her

Couples with big age differences always seem to be controversial, whether it’s a 10-year gap or a 50-year jump. But in the end, it’s up to the couple themselves to decide what’s appropriate.

Speaking of age-gap relationships, TikToker Annie (@annieeileeng) is a young woman in her 20s or 30s, and recently, she went on a date with an 80-year-old man, who broke up with her shortly after.

The kicker is that she didn’t realize it was a date at all and is extremely embarrassed about the whole situation.

So, she met him at a horse race, and he was one of the top bloodstock agents in the world. They spent all their time together at the horse race.

The next thing she knew, he had invited her and her friends to a nice dinner in Miami. They agreed to go and ended up thoroughly enjoying the dinner.

Later, he invited Annie to one of her favorite restaurants. At dinner, he kept giving her little pecks on the lips. Then, he asked her to host a dinner party with him, to which she said yes.

These events took place in a span of just four days. At the dinner party, everyone was being super nice to her. Many of the top horse-racing people were in attendance. She had a great time because she loved talking to them about horse racing.

Two days later, he called her and said that he was breaking up with her because he was too old for her. Annie was unaware that they were even in a relationship in the first place.

She also didn’t know that he was 80 years old until the breakup.

In the comments section, many TikTok users encouraged Annie to pursue a relationship with the man despite the large age gap since they had so much in common and enjoyed each other’s company.

“Tell him you can be his friend/companion! When there is a race, you guys can meet up and enjoy the race together,” commented one user.

“Okay, but let’s think about it. He takes you to fun places and involves you in events you like. You get along, and you could inherit his money in 10 years,” pointed out another.

“Call that man and tell him you can’t live without him! He’s your soulmate; you’re not going to find anyone in your age group who wants to do this stuff,” exclaimed a third.

